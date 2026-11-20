FRISCO, Texas – In the memorable words of Jim Mora:

Playoffs!

Playoffs?!

Why, these Dallas Cowboys are 4-6. There are 16 teams in the NFL with better records. There are three more teams with the identical record.

Yeah, get it. In the anemic NFC East, the Cowboys currently are in second place, but 1½ games behind the division-leading New York Football Giants at 5-3-1, who in three of the next four weeks must play Jacksonville, San Francisco and at Seattle, plus another game with the Cowboys in Week 17.

So you say there is a chance? Fine. Agree.

But this is a team that, no matter the opponent, be it the 0-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the 2-5 Arizona Cardinals, the Cowboys have yet to win consecutive games since winning three straight last season during Weeks 11-13, the final two of those the Sunday before Thanksgiving and on Thanksgiving.

And here they are again, same time next year, and have squandered four opportunities to win two straight, three opportunities to pull even at .500, and twice a chance to match the Giants' win total over the first 10 weeks of the season.

Now this: Meeting the 1-8 Tennessee Titans noon Sunday at AT&T, and then four days later on Thanksgiving greeting the 2-7 Philadelphia Eagles. A team they've already beaten this season, 38-21, and a team in the midst of a seven-game losing streak. The Eagles have already lost starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for at least the rest of this season, have benched inexperienced backup Tanner McKee after two failed starts and have resorted this past game to starting even more inexperienced Cowboys castoff Joe Milton, who started his first regular-season football game since doing so at Tennessee in 2022, and that's Vols, not Titans. He put up just 11 points in a 19-11 loss to the Giants while getting sacked seven times and finishing with a humbling 66.9 QB rating.

Opportunity knocks, right? Two winnable games, right? Why, 6-6 on the horizon? And we know what Bill Parcells used to say about in-season judgments of a team: "Check with me at Thanksgiving." Well, we ain't there just yet, but by Thanksgiving evening, either that night will be an even sweeter dessert for the Cowboys or more agita, my Italian immigrant grandparents' word for indigestion.

So better hold your horses because these Cowboys have teased us all season long. Not only from game to game, not only from half to half, but as they did in last Sunday's 46-40 loss to the 49ers, play to play.

Let CeeDee Lamb, already 24 receiving yards away from his sixth consecutive 1,000-yard season, spell it out for us:

"Feel like having that urgency now. … Yeah man, I mean it's crunch time, it's been crunch time, and it's not time to lay down for anybody … just give everybody our best shot. We know we're going to get there, do what we've got to do just to get in (the playoffs). And then when we get in, then it all starts over."

But the Cowboys got to get in.

And the best path toward that preseason goal is to win these next two games, get to 6-6 and then see how things play out the rest of the way. Although they know a rough road lies ahead, having to play a Monday night game on Dec. 7 at Seattle (6-4) before, alas, getting that overly deserved bye, then at the 6-4 Rams the following Sunday and another Sunday night game against AFC South first-place Jacksonville (7-2) at AT&T.

But hey, the Cowboys made this bed. Lost three games they had no business losing: a walkoff in Rio to Baltimore, 34-31, now 4-6; a 24-16 downer at home to Tampa Bay, now 3-6; and a 33-30 overtimer at home to Arizona, now 3-7, having not won since.

Of course, the focus on Sunday will be on the 32nd-ranked defense in the NFL, meaning all eyes are on Cowboys senior defensive assistant and NFL veteran coach Mike Pettine taking over the play calling from defensive coordinator Christian Parker, with the Cowboys hoping that when these defensive play calls are being made and what is being called will make a difference.

The bottom line has been the inability of the Cowboys defense to eliminate all the explosive plays they've been giving up. Just this past loss to San Francisco was a microcosm of these defensive lapses. The Niners scored touchdowns on a short Brock Purdy pass to running back Christian McCaffrey for 74 yards; a Kaelon Black 25-yard touchdown run; a Deebo Samuel double reverse 70-yard touchdown run; a McCaffrey 16-yard TD run; and the crowning blow, facing an all-out blitz, a Purdy 66-yard pass to a wide-open McCaffrey. So all totaled, four of these eight "big plays" accounted for four of San Fran's six touchdowns this past Sunday.

And this game is not a one-off. The Cowboys have been hit for 48 big plays of at least 20 yards this season, run or pass, for 1,534 yards and eight touchdowns – 13 of those runs (3 TDs) and 35 passes (5 TDs).

Frankly, that San Francisco game is the straw that broke Parker's play-calling reign.

Now Pettine is not claiming to be Mr. Fix-It, as Cowboys former defensive-minded head coach Wade Phillips coined himself. But these defensive lapses have been crushing. Remember, the Cowboys held the 49ers to just 17 first-half points and 45 yards rushing before they erupted for 29 second-half points and another 169 yards rushing – runs of 70, 26 and 16 yards accounting for 112 of those.

But as Pettine knows, and starting right with Tennessee's second-year former No. 1 draft choice Cam Ward at quarterback, limiting him will be a main priority if the defense is to be successful:

"You have to affect the quarterback. This is a quarterback-driven league, and if you can't get that guy uncomfortable and get him into potentially making some mistakes, it's going to be a long day.

"So my focus as a coordinator has always been, how can we plant seeds of doubt in his head? Whether it's to disguise coverage or whether it's sending one more guy than they can protect without him knowing he might have to take a hit."

That's a start. But Pettine also knows there needs to be a higher level of execution. Like if you are sending a blitz, someone needs to get to the quarterback or else. And the Cowboys paid the price for the "or else" when failing to reach Purdy in the fourth quarter on a zero blitz that left edge rusher Von Miller trying unsuccessfully to cover McCaffrey on that 66-yard touchdown pass that ultimately broke the Cowboys' backs.

Yet no matter what this defense does – or doesn't do – the Cowboys must find a way to win this game, which these players understand they need to do if they are going to have that chance of reaching 6-6 with those five games remaining.

"For me, it's about let's win this game," said Dak Prescott, who is playing at such a high level that it would be a shame to waste this opportunity to continue competing for the NFC East title, no matter the final record. "If we don't win this game, what the hell are we looking for two weeks to get to 6-6 and get to even, to get to .500, if we don't take care of our business now.

"I think sometimes what we're fighting against is, OK, if we get this next one, then we'll get there, we'll be there. Let's focus on what's in our hands right now and do the absolute best job we can do with that and worry about what comes and what results come after that.

"We've just got to take care of this week."

So said Lamb, knowing the sting of failing to qualify for the playoffs these past two seasons while ending with losing records.

"But I don't want to give anyone false hope," he began. "We need to go out there and dominate. I don't really like to talk in front of the cameras and give you all these soundbites, and then we go and do the complete opposite – as a team, not just as a defense but as a team. See what I'm saying?

"I'm real with myself, see what I'm saying? We just got to go out there and play. The talking should have been done, you know what I'm saying? We've just got to go win."