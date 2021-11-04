Starting O-Line Starting To Take Shape For Sunday 

"We looked at the individuals that really where their reps were," McCarthy said. "How LC was repped in training camp, how the other linemen were repped in training camp so this is more about the investment in footwork based off the left side vs. right side."

Based off training camp, Collins took all of his reps at right tackle and Steele was used predominantly on the left side.

If the Cowboys use that lineup for Sunday against Denver, it would likely mean that veteran tackle Ty Nsekhe would be the swing tackle. Nsekhe filled in for Smith in the second half last week against the Vikings.

The biggest change in this scenario would go to Steele, who has been starting at right tackle since Week 2 when Collins started his five -game suspension.

"There's a few technique things. Your body gets used to the one side, and then to kind of go to the other side is a little bit difficult," Steele said. "But I've had reps at both sides for my whole career pretty much, so it's not too difficult."