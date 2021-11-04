#DENvsDAL

Starting O-Line Starting To Take Shape For Sunday 

Nov 04, 2021 at 04:30 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

FRISCO, Texas – While head coach Mike McCarthy said earlier this week he had a plan for his starting offensive line, he wasn't exactly ready to share it with the Broncos.

But his quarterback didn't seem to mind as Dak Prescott said Thursday that La'el Collins was practicing at right tackle and Terence Steele is now moving to the left tackle as it appears Tyron Smith will miss this week's game with bone spurs in his ankle.

Actually, it's not much of a surprise considering what McCarthy said in the press conference earlier on Thursday.

"We looked at the individuals that really where their reps were," McCarthy said. "How LC was repped in training camp, how the other linemen were repped in training camp so this is more about the investment in footwork based off the left side vs. right side."

Based off training camp, Collins took all of his reps at right tackle and Steele was used predominantly on the left side.

If the Cowboys use that lineup for Sunday against Denver, it would likely mean that veteran tackle Ty Nsekhe would be the swing tackle. Nsekhe filled in for Smith in the second half last week against the Vikings.

The biggest change in this scenario would go to Steele, who has been starting at right tackle since Week 2 when Collins started his five -game suspension.

"There's a few technique things. Your body gets used to the one side, and then to kind of go to the other side is a little bit difficult," Steele said. "But I've had reps at both sides for my whole career pretty much, so it's not too difficult."

Either way, the Cowboys caught a break in terms of blocking the Denver pass rush as the Broncos traded Pro Bowler Von Miller to the Rams earlier this week.

