"Strictly Business" For New Pro Kelvin Joseph

"There will be some music coming one day, but right now it's just strictly business," he added.

The blunt truth is that Joseph can have whatever hobby he wants as long as he's a good enough cornerback to justify the No. 44 overall pick in the draft. In light of that, it's probably music to the Cowboys' ears that his focus is on football as he acclimates to the professional level.

"The transition is fast. It's like overnight," Joseph said. "It can come fast so you just got to be ready to work and you got to be willing to go that extra mile for yourself and your team and your family."

Joseph pointed out that he's in a better position than some of his predecessors. The Cowboys' 2020 rookie class didn't have a minicamp because of COVID-19, instead pivoting to iPad learning and video calls. This year's class having a chance to get onto the field with the coaching staff is a welcome departure.

"Now that we have this position to go out with the coaches and get this quick head start, I feel like it's a blessing and I'm going to take advantage of it," he said.

It'd be big for the Cowboys if that head starts translates heading into training camp. Cornerback was arguably their biggest need in this draft cycle – so much so that they were widely linked to first-round prospects Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II, who were taken off the board consecutively before they picked in the No. 10 slot.

They surely aren't complaining about winding up with Micah Parsons and an extra third-round pick, but it'd be a big boost for their secondary if Joseph is ready to contribute quickly. Joseph deferred when asked about the possibility of being a Week 1 starter, instead focusing on the matters at hand.

"That would be a blessing, but right now I'm just working to get familiar with everything and asking everything before I step out on the field," he said.

Another impressive answer. But even still, the opportunity is there -- Joseph has the talent, and the Cowboys need the help. From here, it's just about taking advantage of it.

From the sounds of it, that's exactly what he plans to do.