Offseason | 2023

Super Bowl is Micah's "Top Motivation & Priority"

Feb 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Super-Bowl-is-Micah’s-“Top-Motivation-&-Priority-hero

PHOENIX – For the last two years, Micah Parsons said he's had an "amazing" experience during the Super Bowl week, getting a chance to hang out with players around the league and partake in festive activities leading up to the game, such as hosting awards during the NFL Honors show last week.

While Parsons obviously wants to return to the Super Bowl week next year, it's clear he is motivated to have a different role than just be a spectator.

"Yeah that's the goal every time," Parsons said of leading his team to the Super Bowl next year. "No doubt, this is my top motivation and priority."

Make no mistake, Parsons has enjoyed his time in both Las Vegas two weeks ago for the Pro Bowl Games, followed by a week of fun in Arizona, leading up to Super Bowl LVII.

"This week has been amazing. I love the experience. I love being around the guys," Parsons said. "It's always been a great two weeks, ever since I've been in the league."

But it's an opportunity he seems more than happy to trade if he's getting to play in the game.

To get there, Parsons and the Cowboys defense will have to be elite once again, something that seems possible with the return of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Parsons was asked about Quinn's return but it didn't appear to be as much of a surprise to him.
"It's pretty great. DQ is my guy," Parsons said last week at the Super Bowl. "You know, I knew he was never leaving so I wasn't even surprised."

But he didn't have the same opinion with other coaching moves, including the departure of veteran defensive assistant George Edwards, who had a big role in Parsons' development.

"I can't control that," Parsons said. "It was interesting to see, but we have to see what happens when we get into OTAs."

All in all, Parsons seems ready to turn the page to 2023, but that doesn't mean he's still not bitter about the loss to the 49ers in the playoffs.

"Yeah just the way we lost, it was tough," he said. "Everyone hates to lose like that. But it is. I just have to get ready for next year."

Related Content

news

What's Next? The Wolf at the Cowboys LB Door

Micah Parsons is who most will think of at LB for the Cowboys, but the position of true LB in Dallas was dominated by Leighton Vander Esch in 2022, and he is again a free agent.

news

Dak Motivated to "Do Even More" After Award

Dak Prescott, the winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, was back in the community on Friday in Phoenix, saying he's motivated to do even more.

news

Spagnola: Shedding Tears During NFL Honors

Chuck Howley finally made the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but the special moment was somewhat bittersweet. Plus, the Cowboys were front and center at last night's NFL Honors show.

news

What's Next? Discussing the Future at Cowboys TE

Dalton Schultz is entering another offseason without a long-term deal in hand, and that creates questions at a position once dominated by Jason Witten, as Dallas sorts through it all.

news

Lamb Reacts to Cowboys OC Swap, 2023 Outlook

There's a shakeup occurring on the offensive side of the Cowboys coaching staff, and free agency could change things even more for Dallas — Lamb giving his stance on it all.

news

Jerry Jones Give Statements on Howley, Ware, Dak

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones issued three statements on DeMarcus Ware and Chuck Howley getting into the Hall of Fame and his QB Dak Prescott winning Man of the Year.

news

Now It's Time: D-Ware Going Into Hall of Fame

DeMarcus Ware, the Cowboys' all-time leader in sacks, is headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame along with eight other inductees for the 2023 class.

news

After Long Wait, Chuck Howley Gets HOF Call

Chuck Howley, one of the first great defensive players in team history, finally gets the call to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Woodson Denied; Disappointed 'But Not Broken'

Darren Woodson will have to wait on getting the call to the Hall of Fame. But despite his disappointment, the Cowboys' all-time leading tackler said he believes "it will happen" one day.

news

What's Next? Cowboys Stuck in Kicker Purgatory

It's time to dissect the specialists in Dallas, and that includes reviewing the long, winding road that led to Brett Maher in 2022, and how the Cowboys can finally fix their issue at kicker.

news

Updates: Lamb on Importance of Zeke to Offense

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

Advertising