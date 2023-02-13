Super Bowl is Micah's "Top Motivation & Priority"

Make no mistake, Parsons has enjoyed his time in both Las Vegas two weeks ago for the Pro Bowl Games, followed by a week of fun in Arizona, leading up to Super Bowl LVII.

"This week has been amazing. I love the experience. I love being around the guys," Parsons said. "It's always been a great two weeks, ever since I've been in the league."

But it's an opportunity he seems more than happy to trade if he's getting to play in the game.

To get there, Parsons and the Cowboys defense will have to be elite once again, something that seems possible with the return of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Parsons was asked about Quinn's return but it didn't appear to be as much of a surprise to him.

"It's pretty great. DQ is my guy," Parsons said last week at the Super Bowl. "You know, I knew he was never leaving so I wasn't even surprised."

But he didn't have the same opinion with other coaching moves, including the departure of veteran defensive assistant George Edwards, who had a big role in Parsons' development.

"I can't control that," Parsons said. "It was interesting to see, but we have to see what happens when we get into OTAs."

All in all, Parsons seems ready to turn the page to 2023, but that doesn't mean he's still not bitter about the loss to the 49ers in the playoffs.