Tape Talk: Anthony Smith's straight-line speed steals the show

The track star speed is one thing for Smith, but some of his movements and ability to adjust his body in the air are fun to watch in certain areas of his tape as well, like on this play that's a simple out towards the sideline in the soft spot of zone coverage.

The cornerback that's initially over Smith appears to be responsible for the flat, which he goes and covers. So, Smith's route breaks towards the sideline about ten yards down the field into the soft spot of the coverage where the linebacker and safety can't get to him in time to make a play on the football.

The throw itself ends up being towards his inside shoulder instead of leading him out towards the sideline. Not ideal, but Smith gets up, contorts his entire body and come around to the football and ends up making the acrobatic catch. From there, he sees the incoming safety and goes down immediately. There are some instances where Smith does go down and try to get away from that kind of contact, which is a fairly smart decision given his lighter build.