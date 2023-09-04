#DALvsNYG

Terence Steele 'overcome with emotion' upon signing extension

Sep 04, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Terence-Steele-‘overcome-with-emotion’-upon-signing-extension-hero

FRISCO, Texas — It's hard to argue that anybody in the building was happier than Terence Steele on Monday at The Star in Frisco.

Fresh off signing his five-year, $86.2 million extension on Monday morning, Steele was glowing with excitement and happiness as he reflected on the journey to this point as well as what's still in store for him in Dallas.

"It makes me feel awesome," Steele said. "It makes me feel like all of the hard work that I've put in has paid off. I also know that there's more work to be put in so I won't be complacent."

The deal came together rather quickly for Steele and his management team, as the front office and his agent worked for roughly the past two weeks to strike a deal that eventually came to fruition on Sunday.

"They've been talking for a couple of weeks," he said. "Going into last week, I knew they were talking but I didn't know it was gonna get that serious. I'd say Friday and Saturday they made a big push for it and it finally happened."

Upon learning the news of the agreement, Steele immediately made a phone call to the leaders of his support group: his parents.

"I definitely called my mom and my dad," he said. "I let them know the good news and they were super happy. Then I called my financial advisor right after."

When Steele tore his ACL late last season, a contract extension before he touched the field again maybe seemed a little far-fetched. But after an offseason that saw Steele diligently work through his rehab process to be ready in time for week one, the decision to extend the former undrafted free agent became an easy one.

"It probably had something to do with it," he said about his rehab process. "Just gave them my confidence in my knee coming back. I've heard some people come back and they're not the same, so I just wanted to make that a point coming back that I'll keep progressing like I have."

"It's a blessing to even be here and to compete the way I am. It's a testament to the work I've put in and the support from my family, friends, locker mates and coaches. It was a group effort and it all worked out, so I'm happy."

Looking forward, Steele is excited about putting his parents up for good when his new paychecks start rolling in, as he credits them for being a major reason why today became a reality.

"Honestly, I'm gonna probably take care of my parents," he said about what he wants to buy first. "Buy my mom a car, get pops something and make sure he's good. I'm gonna take care of my family first and then I'll worry about whatever I need after that. That was one of my main goals of coming in here and competing. I want to take care of my family and make sure they're good for life."

Related Content

news

Practice Points: Tyler Smith leaves field early with injury

Regular season practices are officially underway, and there was a lot to take away from Monday's session open to the media.
news

Donovan Wilson not practicing but 'getting close'

The Cowboys have been without safety Donovan Wilson since the start of training camp but head coach Mike McCarthy said the veteran is 'getting close' to a return.
news

Terence Steele, Cowboys agree to terms on deal

There were plenty of questions surrounding the Cowboys offensive line going into the 2023 season, but the future of Terence Steele in Dallas is no longer one of them with his contract extension on Sunday. 
news

Rico Dowdle eager to take on role as RB2

Fourth-year RB Rico Dowdle cemented the RB2 position during the preseason, and now his focus is shifting to helping the Cowboys win a Super Bowl.
news

Dak sees offense loaded with speedy "playmakers"

Dak Prescott said adding more speed on offense is one thing, but he's more excited that he's got "a handful" of playmakers this year. Now his job to make sure he can get them the ball. 
news

Noah Igbinoghene ready for NFL reset: 'I need this'

The trajectory of Noah Igbinoghene took a sharp downturn in his time with the Dolphins, but the former first-round pick is exhaling deeply as he works to shine for the Cowboys.
news

Kearse channeling Clemson days with jersey change

There's been a number change for Jayron Kearse, his second with the Cowboys, but one that carries the most significance as it relates to his goals for the 2023 season.
news

Jayron Kearse, others awarded new number for 2023

It's now clear that Jayron Kearse won't get his wish for No. 0 but, following lots of roster movement and a trade, he'll come very close to it with his new jersey for 2023.
news

Mick Shots: Lance Just One Of Many Roster Moves

With all of the recent moves, there's plenty of Shots coming your way as Mickey talks last and first impressions for Trey Lance, a new center of attention, playing the odds and more.
news

T.J. Bass, Hunter Luepke detail making active roster

Making the active roster as a rookie is one thing. But as an undrafted free agent, the task in front can be daunting. For OL T.J. Bass and FB Hunter Luepke, the task was accomplished, but not without adversity along the way.
news

Juanyeh Thomas describes learning he made the final roster

Second-year safety Juanyeh Thomas learned that he was on the final roster during a team meeting, and almost immediately made a phone call to his mother to pass on the news.
Advertising