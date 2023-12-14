Three things Jerry Jones said at NFL League Meetings

LAS COLINAS, Texas — The 32 NFL team owners met at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Colinas on Wednesday afternoon as many topics including the hip-drop tackle, the "Tush Push" and approving SoFi Stadium for the 2027 Super Bowl were all discussed.

In addition, the NFL confirmed that it will play its first-ever game in South America next season in Sao Paulo, Brazil. While Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones wasn't leaning towards being one of the two participating teams in the event, he did give a preferred international destination if the Cowboys were to give up a home game.