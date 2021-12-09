#DALvsWAS

Time For Dak To Use His Legs A Bit More?

Dec 09, 2021 at 04:30 PM
Time-For-Dak-To-Use-His-Legs-A-Bit-More-hero
AP Photo/Cooper Neill

FRISCO, Texas – Call it a topic that's getting a lot of run this week, if you will.

As the conversation continues on what the issue might be with the Cowboys' offense over the last month, there's been plenty of focus on Dak Prescott's ability as a runner – or lack thereof.

Awful puns aside, it's fair to point out that Prescott isn't quite as mobile as he once was. While Prescott has never been a consistent threat to pile up tons of rushing yardage, it's still an aspect of his game that has lessened in 2021.

To this point in the season Prescott has 30 total carries, which would put him well below his usual tally for a full season. And when you consider that nine of those 30 carries came in once game against Philadelphia, the difference stands out more.

Asked Thursday if he has seen any opportunities to run the ball when he's looked back at his tape, Prescott acknowledged that there are multiple ways to help kick the offense into gear.

"I mean yeah, anytime there's an incompletion or a non-successful play and I go back and look at it on film I'm weighing all options," he said. "Yeah, sure, there's a few times that that's an option but in the same sense I go off my preparation and everything that I practiced and everything that I put into throughout the week."

The obvious caveat is that Prescott has talked repeatedly about weighing the risk against the reward of running. He suffered his season-ending ankle injury during a quarterback run last season, so it'd make sense if he wants to mitigate that risk. That said, he has shown his willingness to call his own number in plenty of meaningful situations, including a goal line touchdown scramble against Atlanta.

As he has said many times over the past year, it comes down to choosing your spots. But as the Cowboys prepare to play four division games in five weeks, with playoff berths and postseason seeding on the line, maybe that spot is arriving.

"I'm not going to regret not doing it but as I said I think there's a time where you see it more," he said. "Whether it's division football, playoff football, whatever it is, yeah that will be a weapon."

Related Content

news

Micah Parsons Limited In Practice With Hip Injury 

The Cowboys' rookie has 10 sacks this year, including one in each of the last five games but didn't practice on Thursday in full participation. 
news

Blue Chips: Washington's Top Six Players

Here are the top players for Washington that could give problems for the Cowboys this Sunday.
news

Updates: Cowboys Could Lose Another Backup WR

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Notes: McCarthy's Prediction; Tony Pollard's Injury

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #DALvsWAS | Week 14
news

Dak Nominated For Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Dak Prescott is the Cowboys' nominee for the 32nd annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, given to an NFL player who most exemplifies outstanding sportsmanship.
news

Mick Shots: Christmas Coming Early For Defense

Christmas is coming early for Dan Quinn. Plus, Kellen Moore on the offensive line, Bryan Anger's punting prowess and more!
news

The "Three-Headed Monster" Pass Rush Is Reuniting

The Cowboys' top three pass rushers haven't played in the same game together since Week 1. The reunion could take place as early as this Sunday at Washington.
news

Micah Parsons, The Cowboys' 'Little L.T.'?

Suffice to say, Micah Parsons has earned the respect of his locker room – as DeMarcus Lawrence reminded everyone when asked about his rookie teammate on Wednesday.
news

Zeke On Not Playing: Gonna Have To Drag Me Off

For the last two months, we've seen Ezekiel Elliott fight through a knee injury, one he says is getting better. Zeke said the Cowboys will have to "drag him off the field" to keep him out of Sunday's game.
news

Cowboys Getting Close To 100 Percent Participation 

The Cowboys are closing in on being 100 percent again with participation, according to head coach Mike McCarthy, who is expected back at The Star on Thursday. 
news

5 Bucks: It's Pollard Time, D-Law's Impact & More

Football analyst Bucky Brooks delivers his weekly "5 Bucks" column, offering different opinions on the team, including that it could be time to see even more of Tony Pollard.
Advertising