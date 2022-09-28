Timelines For Dak Prescott, Michael Gallup & More

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott got the stitches removed from his surgically-repaired right thumb Monday, the "first threshold" in his recovery process, though head coach Mike McCarthy doesn't yet have a firm date for when Prescott will resume throwing.
That timeline will depend on how the thumb continues to heal and strengthen post-surgery, McCarthy said. Prescott had surgery Sept. 12 to repair a fracture in his right (throwing) thumb.
"He still has some swelling that he has to deal with. Once he gets past the swelling and the strengthening stage, then he'll get to the point where he'll be able to throw," McCarthy said. "He'll be dealing with more rehab this week and hopefully we'll get the swelling and the strength where it needs to be. But I do not have a timeline on when he'll start throwing."
Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan that Prescott will be able to play within a week or two "from the standpoint of risk to the injury," but the question will whether he can grip and throw the ball sufficiently within that timeframe.
In the meantime, backup Cooper Rush will continue to prepare to start while Prescott is out. Making his third career start and second this season, Rush threw for 215 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 23-16 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Elsewhere on the injury front, McCarthy said wide receiver Michael Gallup is "close" to making his return from offseason knee surgery. Gallup was inactive against the Giants but had a complete week of full practice for the first time this season.
"The biggest thing with Michael, he'll get a bunch more work with (associate athletic trainer/director of rehabilitation) Britt (Brown on Wednesday) because we'll be in a walkthrough type setting coming off the late-night game," McCarthy said. "I know he's close. But he's just got to complete this process and hopefully he'll go against Washington (Sunday at AT&T Stadium)."
McCarthy didn't have an injury update on defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who briefly exited Monday's game with a foot injury. But Lawrence was able to finish the game and McCarthy said the medical staff "felt good" about the injury heading into Week 4.