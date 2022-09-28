Timelines For Dak Prescott, Michael Gallup & More

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan that Prescott will be able to play within a week or two "from the standpoint of risk to the injury," but the question will whether he can grip and throw the ball sufficiently within that timeframe.

In the meantime, backup Cooper Rush will continue to prepare to start while Prescott is out. Making his third career start and second this season, Rush threw for 215 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 23-16 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Elsewhere on the injury front, McCarthy said wide receiver Michael Gallup is "close" to making his return from offseason knee surgery. Gallup was inactive against the Giants but had a complete week of full practice for the first time this season.

"The biggest thing with Michael, he'll get a bunch more work with (associate athletic trainer/director of rehabilitation) Britt (Brown on Wednesday) because we'll be in a walkthrough type setting coming off the late-night game," McCarthy said. "I know he's close. But he's just got to complete this process and hopefully he'll go against Washington (Sunday at AT&T Stadium)."