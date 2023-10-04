#DALvsSF

Tony Pollard opens up on injury, returning to SF

Oct 04, 2023 at 03:30 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Tony-Pollard-opens-up-on-injury,-returning-to-SF-hero
AP Photo//Scot Tucker

FRISCO, Texas — Late in the second quarter of January's playoff loss to San Francisco, the Cowboys were driving into the red zone looking to take the lead before heading to halftime of one of the biggest games the franchise had experienced for the better part of the last two decades.

On a first down, Tony Pollard took a quick pass over the middle from Dak Prescott that pushed the Cowboys into the red zone before being wrapped up for what looked like a routine tackle after a gain of eight yards. However, the tackle was far from routine. Pollard's left leg wrapped around and under the body of the defender, fracturing his fibula and spraining his ankle and ending his season prematurely.

On the very next play, Dak Prescott threw an interception and the Cowboys never saw a lead the rest of the way in what ended up being another crushing playoff defeat at the hands of the Niners.

"It was frustrating," Pollard said on Wednesday about the injury. "Especially when I got hurt, we were in the red zone about to score on a drive. We had a good drive going and then that killed the momentum. I kinda felt like I let my team down. It hurt."

With so much effort put into getting to that moment, Pollard's emotions heightened after the injury as he watched the rest of the loss unfold from the sideline.

"It hurt, you're so invested," he said. "You have so much invested into the season, you know you've got goals and who you want to be, but it hurts once you get cut short like that. Mostly I was just frustrated because I couldn't help the team and be out there to get a win."

The emotions from that game for Pollard not only stem from the injury but also from the loss itself that immediately put the offseason in motion for everyone involved.

"We definitely have it in the back of our minds just that disappointment, that feeling," he said. "At this point we're using that as motivation and leaving the past in the past and we're ready for this year."

The opportunity to avenge the demons of years past comes earlier than usual in 2023 as the Cowboys will get an early chance to see where they stack up with their playoff rival.

"I'm always excited," Pollard said. "It's another opportunity to go out there and show what we can do. Last game, I was hurt and couldn't finish it off so this is a big one for me."

Related Content

news

X Factors: 10 game-changers for Cowboys & 49ers

Every game has a few guys that could impact the outcome. These 10 players should play a big role in Sunday's game between the 49ers and Cowboys.
news

Micah on defense vs. Purdy: 'Something gotta give'

Expect it to be a brawl when the Dallas Cowboys visit the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, and Micah Parsons is starving and ready to get the hunt started against a familiar foe.
news

Hunter Luepke taking early opportunities head-on

After notching his first NFL touchdown, rookie running back/fullback Hunter Luepke is ready to take on any challenge to help the offense be successful.
news

DaRon Bland excited to return home to face 49ers

When the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers kick things off on Sunday, DaRon Bland will be in very familiar territory, and that could lead to another explosive outing.
news

Updates: Parsons "good to go" ahead of practice

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Big Picture: 10 big storylines for 49ers & Cowboys

The showdown is finally here. The Cowboys have seen the 49ers end their season the last two years and it still appears as if San Francisco is the team to beat in the NFC. Here are the top stories heading into the game.
news

Cowboys all-in on trying to send message vs. 49ers

Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy are only two of many Dallas Cowboys who are hellbent on heading west to pillage and plunder San Francisco in Week 5.
news

Power Rankings: 49ers No. 1; What about Dallas?

Just where do the Cowboys stack up in this week's Power Rankings from several media outlets.
news

Cowboys offer promising injury news vs. 49ers

Tyron Smith is making progress toward possibly returning for the Cowboys against the 49ers, and it appears Rico Dowdle dodged a bullet, along with two cornerstone players.
Advertising