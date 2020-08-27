Top 3 Tackles Practice Together For First Time

FRISCO, Texas - The Cowboys saw a sizable difference in their offensive tackle position on Thursday when not one or two, but three key players all returned to practice.

Left tackle Tyron Smith returned to the field after missing a week with injuries. Right tackle La'el Collins practiced for the first time this camp after missing two weeks with undisclosed injuries.

And if that's not enough, projected swing tackle Cam Erving was also practicing again after being held out due to a medical ailment.

Smith and Collins were able to participate in individual drills before exiting early to continue their rehab. In the team period, Erving and Brandon Knight worked with the first-team unit.

Without Smith, Collins and Erving, the Cowboys have had trouble against the pass rush in practice, forced to play several inexperienced tackles.

However, on the same day the top three tackles returned, the Cowboys might have lost some of that depth when first-year tackle Mitch Hyatt went down with an apparent knee/leg injury and had to be carted off the field.