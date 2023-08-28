Trey Lance getting acclimated at The Star on Monday

"Trey arrived [Sunday], he went through the physical process and everything," head coach Mike McCarthy said. "He's gotten acclimated and frankly he's been here all day. He's been working and coaches have been going in and out trying to get time with him. There's obviously a lot going on today and tomorrow as far as personnel meetings and game-planning for the Giants, so it's pretty hectic up here, but he's been here all day."

Two of the coaches that have spent time with Lance have included offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien, with the latter being the main host on Lance's first full day.

"The primary has been Scott, but Brian spent time with him last night," McCarthy said. "We'll all try to get as much time with him as we can outside of our normal work schedule."

Moving forward, integrating Lance, 23, into the team will include his involvement with fellow young players and offensive skill players to build his confidence early on in Dallas.

"You do the best we can," McCarthy said. "We have young player meetings for all of our young players three times a week. We do things in the post-practice segments to work with our young players. He'll be a big part of that, and any other time that's available, we'll make the best of it."