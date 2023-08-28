#DALvsNYG

Trey Lance getting acclimated at The Star on Monday

Aug 28, 2023 at 05:30 PM
18-Spagnola-Mickey-HS
Mickey Spagnola

DallasCowboys.com Columnist

Trey-Lance-getting-acclimated-at-The-Star-on-Monday-hero
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

FRISCO, Texas — The newest member of the Dallas Cowboys arrived at The Star on Sunday afternoon as quarterback Trey Lance started his new journey in Dallas by completing his physical process to officially become a member of the team.

Sunday's formalities were followed up by a more integrated day on Monday that saw Lance meet with the coaching staff, front office and people around the building. Even though it's a busy stretch of 24 hours for team personnel, getting Lance comfortable has also been a priority.

"Trey arrived [Sunday], he went through the physical process and everything," head coach Mike McCarthy said. "He's gotten acclimated and frankly he's been here all day. He's been working and coaches have been going in and out trying to get time with him. There's obviously a lot going on today and tomorrow as far as personnel meetings and game-planning for the Giants, so it's pretty hectic up here, but he's been here all day."

Two of the coaches that have spent time with Lance have included offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien, with the latter being the main host on Lance's first full day.

"The primary has been Scott, but Brian spent time with him last night," McCarthy said. "We'll all try to get as much time with him as we can outside of our normal work schedule."

Moving forward, integrating Lance, 23, into the team will include his involvement with fellow young players and offensive skill players to build his confidence early on in Dallas.

"You do the best we can," McCarthy said. "We have young player meetings for all of our young players three times a week. We do things in the post-practice segments to work with our young players. He'll be a big part of that, and any other time that's available, we'll make the best of it."

Lance will have his first practice on Tuesday with the Cowboys, while Wednesday's practice session will be his first in front of the media as a member of the team.

