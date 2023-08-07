Tristan Vizcaino cut; Kicking focus shifts to Brandon Aubrey 

OXNARD, Calif. – Last week, special teams coordinator John Fassel said we'd find out a lot about the kicking competition in the next few days.
Apparently, the Cowboys learned enough to make a change, cutting Tristan Vizcaino on Monday.
That leaves Brandon Aubrey as the only kicker on the roster for now, although the Cowboys could still add competition for him.
"Going through the evaluation process, we felt this was an opportunity to give Brandon the majority of the reps," Mike McCarthy said on Monday. "As far as another kicker, yeah we're always open for that. But I'm excited. With our young guy and make sure he gets the reps."
Neither Aubrey or Vizcaino have been overly impressive during the kicking portions of practice. But on Saturday, McCarthy used his daily "MOJO Moment" to focus on the place-kicking competition. Aubrey went just 1-of-3 on his attempts but Vizcaino missed all three.
Vizcaino has bounced around to several teams since 2019, including two different stops with the Cowboys. He's been with the 49ers, Bengals, Vikings, Chargers, Cardinals and Patriots. He is 11-of-12 on field goal attempts but 15-of-20 on extra points.
Aubrey, a former soccer player, recently kicked in the USFL and is on his first NFL team here with the Cowboys.
Training camp in Oxnard continues this week before the team comes back to Dallas for one day to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Jaguars at AT&T Stadium. The team will return to Oxnard for a final week before playing in the second preseason game in Seattle on Saturday Aug. 19.