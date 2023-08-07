Tristan Vizcaino cut; Kicking focus shifts to Brandon Aubrey 

Neither Aubrey or Vizcaino have been overly impressive during the kicking portions of practice. But on Saturday, McCarthy used his daily "MOJO Moment" to focus on the place-kicking competition. Aubrey went just 1-of-3 on his attempts but Vizcaino missed all three.

Vizcaino has bounced around to several teams since 2019, including two different stops with the Cowboys. He's been with the 49ers, Bengals, Vikings, Chargers, Cardinals and Patriots. He is 11-of-12 on field goal attempts but 15-of-20 on extra points.

Aubrey, a former soccer player, recently kicked in the USFL and is on his first NFL team here with the Cowboys.