Training Camp | 2023

Presented by

Tristan Vizcaino cut; Kicking focus shifts to Brandon Aubrey 

Aug 07, 2023 at 12:24 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Tristan-Vizcaino-cut;-Kicking-focus-shifts-to-Brandon-Aubrey-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. – Last week, special teams coordinator John Fassel said we'd find out a lot about the kicking competition in the next few days.

Apparently, the Cowboys learned enough to make a change, cutting Tristan Vizcaino on Monday.

That leaves Brandon Aubrey as the only kicker on the roster for now, although the Cowboys could still add competition for him.

"Going through the evaluation process, we felt this was an opportunity to give Brandon the majority of the reps," Mike McCarthy said on Monday. "As far as another kicker, yeah we're always open for that. But I'm excited. With our young guy and make sure he gets the reps."

Neither Aubrey or Vizcaino have been overly impressive during the kicking portions of practice. But on Saturday, McCarthy used his daily "MOJO Moment" to focus on the place-kicking competition. Aubrey went just 1-of-3 on his attempts but Vizcaino missed all three.

Vizcaino has bounced around to several teams since 2019, including two different stops with the Cowboys. He's been with the 49ers, Bengals, Vikings, Chargers, Cardinals and Patriots. He is 11-of-12 on field goal attempts but 15-of-20 on extra points.

Aubrey, a former soccer player, recently kicked in the USFL and is on his first NFL team here with the Cowboys.

Training camp in Oxnard continues this week before the team comes back to Dallas for one day to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Jaguars at AT&T Stadium. The team will return to Oxnard for a final week before playing in the second preseason game in Seattle on Saturday Aug. 19.

Related Content

news

Cowboys' Ronald Jones to 'miss some time' with groin injury 

As things get sorted at running back for the Dallas Cowboys behind Tony Pollard, Ronald Jones has run into yet another hiccup in his bid for the RB2 role in 2023.
news

The Blueprint: 2023 Cowboys Training Camp Hub

The inaugural and definitive tracker for the Cowboys training camp — news, notes and updates — so be sure to bookmark and visit it often!
news

Camp Battles: Hendershot, Stephens stepping up 

Straight from the campgrounds in Oxnard, don't miss any developments surrounding the Cowboys' preseason and training camp position battles.
news

Chase for perfection, Super Bowl is on for Micah Parsons

Going into his third season, Micah Parsons is chasing a pinnacle that's much higher than what he's already accomplished to this point, and it involves putting a ring on his hand.
news

Malik Hooker elated after receiving Cowboys contract extension: 'It was mandatory I stayed' in Dallas

Yet another impact defensive back has been secured by the Dallas Cowboys, and this time it's Malik Hooker, who is over-the-moon with excitement after landing his 'special' deal. 
news

Practice Points: Safety Returns, Kicker Battle & More

Saturday's practice was streamed live from Oxnard. But here are some of the quick observations from the staff writers.
news

Dak Prescott not expected to play in first preseason game

Even with a new offense, head coach Mike McCarthy doesn't see a huge need to have Dak Prescott play in the team's first preseason game next Saturday.
news

IMPACT: Malik Hooker deal proves Cowboys renewed commitment to safety position

With the news of Malik Hooker's third contract in Dallas, it's never been clearer just how all-in the Cowboys are on elite safety play, and the journey to arrive at this point was long.
news

Malik Hooker officially signs 3-year extension

Malik Hooker becomes the second safety to receive a contract extension this offseason, signing a three-year, $24 million deal with the Cowboys.
news

Spagnola: Something Is Brewing On Defense

There has only been three padded practices out at training camp, but something is brewing with this Cowboys defense.
news

Damone Clark: NFL game has 'slowed down a ton', primed for big year in 2023

The defensive roster for the Dallas Cowboys is stacked with established talent, those coming off of a breakout season and, in the case of Damone Clark, talent primed to explode in 2023.
Advertising