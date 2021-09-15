Two DBs Not Practicing; Leon Lett Injured

Indeed, only Anthony Brown and Trevon Diggs played more defensive snaps against the Buccaneers than Wilson's 55. Free agent safety Malik Hooker was inactive for last Thursday's season opener, but it sounds as if he will be on the field this week. Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that he expects the former first-round pick to play against the Chargers.

Also, safety Darian Thompson, who is technically on the practice squad but got elevated before game-time, suffered a hamstring injury that will likely keep him out. That could mean rookie Israel Mukuamu might get a chance to make his NFL debut this week, especially if Wilson can't go.

Lett Injured

Assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett left Wednesday's practice with an apparent right leg injury that required crutches as he exited the field. No official word yet on how Lett got injured during the early portion.