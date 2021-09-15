Two DBs Not Practicing; Leon Lett Injured

FRISCO, Texas – It was already known that La'el Collins (suspended), Michael Gallup (calf), and Randy Gregory (COVID-19) would be absent from practice for varying degrees of length, but Wednesday's practice would include two other notable players missing practice, both members of the Cowboys' secondary.
Rookie cornerback Nahshon Wright was not present for Wednesday's practice. Mike McCarthy said Wednesday morning that the young player was attending to a personal matter. Also absent was Donovan Wilson, who has been bothered by sore groin since training camp. The team prioritized some extra rest for Wilson over Wednesday's practice.
"[The injury is] not where we thought it'd be or hoped it'd be so we're just being smart with him," McCarthy said. "He played a lot of football Thursday."
Indeed, only Anthony Brown and Trevon Diggs played more defensive snaps against the Buccaneers than Wilson's 55. Free agent safety Malik Hooker was inactive for last Thursday's season opener, but it sounds as if he will be on the field this week. Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that he expects the former first-round pick to play against the Chargers.
Also, safety Darian Thompson, who is technically on the practice squad but got elevated before game-time, suffered a hamstring injury that will likely keep him out. That could mean rookie Israel Mukuamu might get a chance to make his NFL debut this week, especially if Wilson can't go.
Lett Injured
Assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett left Wednesday's practice with an apparent right leg injury that required crutches as he exited the field. No official word yet on how Lett got injured during the early portion.
Lett has been a Cowboys assistant since 2011 and previously was a member of all three Cowboys Super Bowl teams from the 1990s during his 11-year playing career.