Tyron Smith focused on winning, not legacy

Aug 16, 2023 at 06:00 PM
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. — It's often said that the best ability is availability, and that ability has been questioned with 11-year All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith who has played only a combined 17 games in the last three seasons.

However, going into 2023, Smith says that his health is as strong as it's ever been as he looks forward to fulfilling the team's season potential.

"I'm as healthy as I've ever been," Smith said. "I'm fine right now. Just working on my technique as y'all see after practice. I feel great and just getting back into the groove of everything and cleaning up everything."

Smith has been part of why the spotlight has shined so bright on the offensive line during training camp, but the seasoned veteran is confident in himself and the group as a whole moving forward.

"As a whole group, we're improving every day," he said. "We unfortunately have things we have to work on, but it's just the beginning right now. We have to take it day-by-day."

Zack Martin's return to the team this week came as a big boost to the group up front, as Smith's right-hand man also gives him a jolt on and off the field.

"He's my guy," he said. "He's probably the longest teammate I've ever had. It was weird for him not being here, but it's good to see him back and get back to work."

Much like Martin, Smith has etched his name among the best to ever line up on the offensive line for the Dallas Cowboys.

His two All-Pro nods and eight Pro Bowl honors have cemented his placement among the best of the last decade around the league up front, but when it comes to legacy and leaving his own personal mark, only one thing stays on his mind.

"I ain't thinking about that," he said. "[I will] just keep going until I can't no more, honestly. I'm just thinking about winning for the team, that's it."

Advertising