Tyron Smith joins Tyler Smith on injury report

Sep 07, 2023 at 02:45 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Tyron-Smith-joins-Tyler-Smith-on-injury-report-hero

FRISCO, Texas – The entire left side of the offensive line is now on the injury report, as Tyron Smith was added on Thursday with an ankle injury.

Smith, the veteran left tackle who has certainly battled through injury problems after the last few years, was listed as "limited" in practice. He was able to start practice but apparently suffered a setback in the middle of practice Thursday.

He now joins Tyler Smith on the injury report. The starting left guard has been dealing with a strained hamstring since Monday. Tyler Smith has been working with the athletic trainers off to the side. Head coach Mike McCarthy said he's hopeful his left guard can at least participate in Saturday's light practice and could possibly be a game-time decision for Sunday.

As for Tyron Smith, McCarthy will likely address the injury in Friday's press conference.

For the last seven seasons, Tyron Smith has missed at least three games or more, including last year when he only played in four games because of a hamstring/knee injury that required surgery.

So far this year, Smith has been limited at times in practices, but mostly for precautionary reasons. 

The Cowboys take on the Giants Monday night at the Meadowlands for the regular-season opener.

