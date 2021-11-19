#DALvKC

Tyron Smith's Practice Status Upgraded

Nov 19, 2021 at 11:30 AM
Auping_Jonny-HS20
Jonny Auping

Star Magazine Contributor

Tyron-Smith’s-Practice-Status-Upgraded-hero
AP Photo/Joe Robbins

Tyron Smith will make a big step forward in Friday's practice, potentially improving his chances of playing Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mike McCarthy stated that Smith would participate in the mock game portion of Friday's practice after having been limited to individual drills during Wednesday and Thursday practices.

The All-Pro left tackle has been dealing with bone spur issues in his ankle for the past two weeks, and McCarthy had stated earlier this week that the training staff and coaching staff would evaluate Smith after his limited participation in practices this week to determine what his participation would be the rest of the week and ultimately decide if he would be available on Sunday.

McCarthy said that he spoke to Smith after Thursday's practice.

"He looks good," McCarthy said of Smith's week thus far. "He has felt good about his work."

Smith's upgraded participation in Friday's practice is no guarantee of his status on Sunday, but it is certainly a promising sign. How he handles Friday's practice will determine what he does in Saturday's practice.

"If he goes [Saturday], we're hopeful that he'll go on Sunday," McCarthy said.

It was originally announced that the injury would sideline Smith prior to the Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos. McCarthy stated at the time that the team did not believe it to be a longterm concern, but Smith has missed two consecutive games.

Terence Steele has started for Smith at left tackle in the Cowboys' last two games.

Related Content

news

Amari Cooper To Miss Sunday's Game in Kansas City 

The Cowboys will be without Amari Cooper for Sunday's game, maybe longer, as the team placed him on the Reserve/COVID list.
news

Keys To Victory: Cowboys Have To Control Tempo

Dissecting the matchup between the Cowboys and Chiefs this Sunday.
news

Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen #DALvsKC

The Dallas Cowboys (7-2) are looking to make yet another statement this weekend as they travel to Kansas City for what could be a potential Super Bowl preview against the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4). The game will be Sunday at 3:25 (CT) on FOX.
news

Notes: Cooper No Stranger To K.C. Noise

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #DALvsKC | Week 11
news

Mutual Respect Between Dak Prescott, Mahomes

Two of the NFL's best quarterbacks will take center stage Sunday in Kansas City – and Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes have plenty of respect for each other.
news

Helman: Dak Prescott & The Makeup Of An NFL MVP

In a league where the passing game has become king, it's simply a measuring stick for which NFL quarterback did the best job guiding his team to the playoffs.
news

Blue Chips: Ranking Kansas City's Top 8 Players

More than just Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs have some elite players across the board. Here are the 8 top players on Kansas City's roster.
news

Mick Shots: Don't Forget, This Is A Trophy Game

news

Notes: Micah vs. Whoever; KC Speed, Noise & More

The Cowboys notebook includes things Micah Parsons "doesn't care about," along with stopping Tyreek Hill and handling the noise.
news

How Anthony Brown Helped Spark A Fast Start

How can the Cowboys carry the energy from a dominant performance into future matchups? The answer may lie in a motivational message from Anthony Brown.
news

5 Bucks: Pushing The Right Buttons; Who's 92?

This week's five points include Dak's rust, McCarthy's decision-making and the emergence of Dorance Armstrong.
Advertising