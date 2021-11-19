Tyron Smith's Practice Status Upgraded

Tyron Smith will make a big step forward in Friday's practice, potentially improving his chances of playing Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mike McCarthy stated that Smith would participate in the mock game portion of Friday's practice after having been limited to individual drills during Wednesday and Thursday practices.
The All-Pro left tackle has been dealing with bone spur issues in his ankle for the past two weeks, and McCarthy had stated earlier this week that the training staff and coaching staff would evaluate Smith after his limited participation in practices this week to determine what his participation would be the rest of the week and ultimately decide if he would be available on Sunday.
McCarthy said that he spoke to Smith after Thursday's practice.
"He looks good," McCarthy said of Smith's week thus far. "He has felt good about his work."
Smith's upgraded participation in Friday's practice is no guarantee of his status on Sunday, but it is certainly a promising sign. How he handles Friday's practice will determine what he does in Saturday's practice.
"If he goes [Saturday], we're hopeful that he'll go on Sunday," McCarthy said.
It was originally announced that the injury would sideline Smith prior to the Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos. McCarthy stated at the time that the team did not believe it to be a longterm concern, but Smith has missed two consecutive games.
Terence Steele has started for Smith at left tackle in the Cowboys' last two games.