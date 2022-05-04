UDFA Profile: Blazing Speed Propels Bell's Potential

The Good: Blazing speed and quick recognition skills lead the way. Bell's 4.41 40-yard-dash is apparent on film when he roams over the top of a defense. Has a nose for the football and is not afraid to pick up a route over the middle or force a receiver to the sideline. Gets great depth out of his breaks and doesn't waste a ton of movement while changing direction. While his stats didn't jump off the page in 2021 as opposed to 2019, he steadily improved the fundamentals of his game.

The Project: Bell doesn't come with a whole lot of power to his frame. He'll shy away from contact and side-step his tackles against the bigger running backs. Because of this, his tackling profile is average at best. He'll have to either bulk up or get used to the physicality of the NFL level. In the passing game, his eyes get locked in the backfield and is susceptible to good play action. Had him beat over the top a few times in his final collegiate season.