UDFA Profile: RB Brings Power, Experience & Awards

The Good: The selling point for Knox is his play strength. Extra strong build that is ready to take a couple of hits and the ability to step out of a tackle are each skills seen on repeat against collegiate defenders. Knox has a knack for moving in the right direction when turned around and using a stout lower half to push the pile. A bell-cow back that will take a heavy workload in stride, as shown in 2019 where he tallied 270 carries across 13 games, tops in the conference.

The Project: Sure, the speed is not going to jump off the page for Knox. But a 4.66 for a running back is not a great number and pretty accurate to what is shown on film. He plays with this lateral quickness that could get away with against lower competition but can't really reach the edge before defenders start to catch up. Because of this, Knox is rarely ever a deep play threat