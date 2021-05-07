Undrafted Free Agent Profile | 2021

UDFA Profile: RB Brings Power, Experience & Awards

May 07, 2021 at 02:00 PM
Youmans_Kyle-HS20
Kyle Youmans

On-Air Host / Producer

UDFA-Profile-RB-Brings-Power,-Experience-and-Awards-hero

Over the next two weeks, DallasCowboys.com dives deeper into the talented group of undrafted rookies that are expected to battle for a roster spot this offseason. Today, we profile one of the two tailbacks added after the draft.

  • Name: Brenden Knox
  • Position: Running Back
  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 215
  • School: Marshall (C-USA)
  • Awards & Recognition: 2019 C-USA Most Valuable Player, First Team All-C-USA 2019 and 2020, two-year team captain

The Good: The selling point for Knox is his play strength. Extra strong build that is ready to take a couple of hits and the ability to step out of a tackle are each skills seen on repeat against collegiate defenders. Knox has a knack for moving in the right direction when turned around and using a stout lower half to push the pile. A bell-cow back that will take a heavy workload in stride, as shown in 2019 where he tallied 270 carries across 13 games, tops in the conference.

The Project: Sure, the speed is not going to jump off the page for Knox. But a 4.66 for a running back is not a great number and pretty accurate to what is shown on film. He plays with this lateral quickness that could get away with against lower competition but can't really reach the edge before defenders start to catch up. Because of this, Knox is rarely ever a deep play threat

The Summary: Knox is a smaller, compact runner who emulates more of a bowling ball than a running back from time to time. One of the more decorated players Marshall has ever seen as he's the seventh player in program history to reach 2,800 yards over his career. Three-year starter who ran behind Cowboys fourth-round pick Josh Ball for his best years. Named the Conference USA Most Valuable Player in 2019 after leading the league in rushing yards (1,387) and towards the top in touchdowns (11) as well.

Related Content

news

UDFA Profile: Mitchell Adds Length, Range to WR Group

Size and speed seem to be a theme to this entire rookie class and Mississippi State WR Osirus Mitchell is no exception.
news

UDFA Profile: Smith Presents Potential Red-Zone Threat

Working the inside of the field is an art and this rookie from Iowa has figured out how to be successful near the goal line.
news

UDFA Profile: Unique Mix Of Eagles & Cowboys

Philadelphia has a player named Dallas. Now the Cowboys have an added an "Eagles" to the roster. Find out if he can make the team.
news

UDFA Profile: Former Zero-Star Recruit Now NFL RB

JaQuan Hardy wasn't recruited out of high school but after a stellar career at small-college, he's now on an roster and competing for a spot.  
news

UDFA Profile: TCU's Lynn Has TE Size; Not The Stats

6-foot-3 and 250-pounds who was a serviceable pass catcher at the collegiate ranks. 
news

UDFA Profile: Eubanks To Reunite With Teammate

For the second straight year, the Cowboys signed a Michigan TE after the draft. How Nick Eubanks can fit into the position group.
Advertising