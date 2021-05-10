UDFA Profile: Vasher Plays WR Like Small Forward

The Good: Tall, long, and ultra-athletic. Vasher enters the NFL as part wide receiver, part freak of nature with impressive ball skills and natural movement for a player with his size. His speed will never jump off the page, but it's easy to see the basketball background in his footwork as he is sharp and compact in his routes and is even able to get some separation off the line of scrimmage. Because of his quick feet, he's a mismatch down field and also in the short game. Two skills that could lead to redzone success.

The Project: The production never matched the potential while in Lubbock. It started with a knee injury one game into his collegiate career that sidelined him for all of 2016. Followed by two healthy seasons before a suspension in 2019 kept him from two games before another knee injury cut his 2020 season three games short and required surgery. On film, he is too easily rerouted and pushed around by smaller corners because, duh, everyone is smaller than him. But his balance and play strength were never up to a professional level.