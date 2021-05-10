Undrafted Free Agent Profile | 2021

UDFA Profile: Vasher Plays WR Like Small Forward

May 10, 2021 at 12:30 PM
Youmans_Kyle-HS20
Kyle Youmans

On-Air Host / Producer

UDFA-Profile-Vasher-Plays-WR-Like-Small-Forward-hero
AP Photo/Ralph Freso

Over the next two weeks, DallasCowboys.com dives deeper into the talented group of undrafted rookies that are expected to battle for a roster spot this offseason. Today, we profile one of the two Big 12 receivers added after the draft.

  • Name: T.J. Vasher
  • Position: Wide Receiver
  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 185
  • School: Texas Tech (Big 12)

The Good: Tall, long, and ultra-athletic. Vasher enters the NFL as part wide receiver, part freak of nature with impressive ball skills and natural movement for a player with his size. His speed will never jump off the page, but it's easy to see the basketball background in his footwork as he is sharp and compact in his routes and is even able to get some separation off the line of scrimmage. Because of his quick feet, he's a mismatch down field and also in the short game. Two skills that could lead to redzone success.

The Project: The production never matched the potential while in Lubbock. It started with a knee injury one game into his collegiate career that sidelined him for all of 2016. Followed by two healthy seasons before a suspension in 2019 kept him from two games before another knee injury cut his 2020 season three games short and required surgery. On film, he is too easily rerouted and pushed around by smaller corners because, duh, everyone is smaller than him. But his balance and play strength were never up to a professional level.

The Summary: Vasher grew up northwest of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex in Wichita Falls where he was a multi-sport star (Football and Basketball) at Rider High School, earning All-State honors twice on the court. While he is certainly talented on the gridiron, his 6-foot-5 frame looks like it would be better fit on the hardwood (where he was a two-time all-stater). His 84-inch wingspan is the longest out of any wide receiver or tight end in the draft class, including Kyle Pitts (83in). He has the size and the body control to succeed at the next level, and in my opinion, a sneaky pick to make the roster as a rookie.

