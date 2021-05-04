UDFA Profile: TCU's Lynn Has TE Size; Not The Stats

Over the next two weeks, dallascowboys.com dives deeper into the talented group of undrafted rookies that will battle for a roster spot this offseason. Today, we continue the series with a tight end familiar to the area.
- Name: Artayvious Lynn
- Position: Tight End
- Height: 6-3
- Weight: 250
- School: TCU
The Good: Lynn certainly looks the part when he steps off the sideline. 6-foot-3 and 250-pounds who was a serviceable pass catcher at the collegiate ranks. Showed his ability with a 48-yard touchdown scamper in the season opener against Iowa State. Sports a large catch radius and noticeable hand-eye coordination when pinpointing the football. Has the athleticism to turn body to the football and make the tough catches.
The Project: He never had the opportunity to show off the pass catching ability in Gary Patterson's scheme as the Horned Frogs rarely get featured. Instead, the Horned Frogs use the tight end position mostly for in-line blocking and as a hybrid tight end role. A role that Kellen Moore has used in the Cowboys offense before. The bottom line is Lynn was a square peg placed in a round hole as his skillsets were not developed in the way they could have been if he were in other systems around the country. There is significant upside, but a long way to go to get there.
The Summary: Native of Bossier City, Louisiana, Lynn was high school teammates with fellow Cowboys' draft pick Israel Mukuamu at Parkway High School in 2015. After redshirting his first year in Fort Worth in 2016, Lynn found his way into a part-time starting role in 2017 but never took hold of a starting job for good. With competition in the tight end room like Pro Wells and Carter Ware, Lynn struggled to find a foothold in the passing game and never had more than 11 receptions and 118 yards in a single season (2019). However, he was on pace to smash his career best numbers in 2020 with seven receptions and 88 yards in just six total games (two starts) before an injury shortened his season.