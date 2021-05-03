UDFA Profile: Eubanks To Reunite With Teammate

The Good: Unlike his former Michigan teammate and current Cowboys tight end Sean McKeon, Eubanks does not specialize as an in-line run blocker but had plenty of experience doing so in the pro-style system in Ann Arbor. Eubank's size and speed are each pristine for the tight end position with a 6-foot-4 frame and a 4.6 40-yard dash time. More of a receiving threat than McKeon, Eubanks has decent get-off at the line of scrimmage and enough explosiveness to win over the middle of the field as a receiver. The ball skills are impressive for someone his size and he has eliminated a good number of drops from his game over the last two seasons.

The Project: The Florida native never found a bigger role in the passing game during his time in Ann Arbor. In his first season as a starter in 2019, Eubanks was expected to be an added element to the offense with 42 targets. However, he only reeled in 26 passes off the large number of targets and just managed to eclipse the 250-yard mark in the final game of the season. In 2020, it was much of the same but with less drops. 10 receptions on 13 targets for 117 yards was all that Eubanks could muster in the Covid-19 shortened season. And in today's game, tight ends either need to produce in the passing attack or be a bulldozer in the ground game. At the moment, there's not a ton of evidence he can do either.