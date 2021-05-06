UDFA Profile: Unique Mix Of Eagles & Cowboys

Over the next two weeks, DallasCowboys.com dives deeper into the talented group of undrafted rookies that are expected to battle for a roster spot this offseason. Today, we profile one of the two Big 12 receivers added after the draft.
- Name: Brennan Eagles
- Position: Wide Receiver
- Height: 6-3
- Weight: 225
- School: Texas (Big 12)
- Awards & Recognition: 2020 Honorable Mention All-Big 12
The Good: The frame, the speed, the coordination are all things that are intriguing for an NFL front office. Big bodies that can win downfield are not as rare as they used to be. Eagles is a victim of that fact but also a beneficiary as they're still coveted around the league. Looks really smooth and natural when a throw is his direction and is able to contour back to the ball with ease when a throw is a little wild. Could be a significant contributor on special teams and maybe in certain passing situations.
The Project: While the straight-line speed is there, his separation off the line and the route running both leave much to be desired. Let's start with the break off the snap. Texas ran a lot of three-wide and four-wide sets on offense, most of which, that had Eagles as the last player off the line of scrimmage. Because of this, he gets man-handled by defenders in the short-to-intermediate part of the field. Drops were a bit of an issue on tape and in the stat sheet but that should be a much easier fix than the rest of his game.
The Summary: Eagles turned heads on the football field and as a track star at Alief Taylor High School while competing in the 200-meter, long jump, and broad jump. However, as a top 10 recruit in the state of Texas out of high school, he never really developed into a special receiver for the Longhorns. While in Austin, there wasn't a season where Eagles tallied more than seven starts and his career high was just 522 yards in a single year. In 2020, he led the Longhorns in receiving yards for the first time in his career when he finished with 469 yards on 28 receptions over nine games.