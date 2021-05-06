UDFA Profile: Unique Mix Of Eagles & Cowboys

The Good: The frame, the speed, the coordination are all things that are intriguing for an NFL front office. Big bodies that can win downfield are not as rare as they used to be. Eagles is a victim of that fact but also a beneficiary as they're still coveted around the league. Looks really smooth and natural when a throw is his direction and is able to contour back to the ball with ease when a throw is a little wild. Could be a significant contributor on special teams and maybe in certain passing situations.

The Project: While the straight-line speed is there, his separation off the line and the route running both leave much to be desired. Let's start with the break off the snap. Texas ran a lot of three-wide and four-wide sets on offense, most of which, that had Eagles as the last player off the line of scrimmage. Because of this, he gets man-handled by defenders in the short-to-intermediate part of the field. Drops were a bit of an issue on tape and in the stat sheet but that should be a much easier fix than the rest of his game.