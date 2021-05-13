UDFA Profile: Coyle Can Add Speed To Secondary

The Good: Speed, speed, and more speed. Coyle plays with next level athleticism and acceleration that jumps off the screen when watching film. He takes a good angle to the football more often than not and will get his hands on the football if he's in the area. In 2019, his final season with UConn, he batted down 11 passes, led the team in tackles, and forced two fumbles in his best season to date. Finished his career with three interceptions but could've had more if he would have held on to the ball on a couple of occasions.

The Project: With as fast as Coyle is, he's stuck trying to make up ground for lack of awareness too many times to be a draftable player. His slow trigger and inability to get off blocks were each knocks against his UConn film but were multiplied during his four games with Purdue this past season. If Coyle can see a considerable uptick in his recognition and reads, he could very easily make an NFL roster with all the other tools he has. But there's a long way to go in that category.