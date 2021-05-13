Undrafted Free Agent Profile | 2021

UDFA Profile: Coyle Can Add Speed To Secondary

May 13, 2021 at 11:45 AM
Kyle Youmans

On-Air Host / Producer

Over the next two weeks, DallasCowboys.com dives deeper into the talented group of undrafted rookies that are expected to battle for a roster spot this offseason. Today, we profile the only safety in the undrafted class.

  • Name: Tyler Coyle
  • Position: Safety
  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 209
  • School: Purdue (Big Ten)

The Good: Speed, speed, and more speed. Coyle plays with next level athleticism and acceleration that jumps off the screen when watching film. He takes a good angle to the football more often than not and will get his hands on the football if he's in the area. In 2019, his final season with UConn, he batted down 11 passes, led the team in tackles, and forced two fumbles in his best season to date. Finished his career with three interceptions but could've had more if he would have held on to the ball on a couple of occasions.

The Project: With as fast as Coyle is, he's stuck trying to make up ground for lack of awareness too many times to be a draftable player. His slow trigger and inability to get off blocks were each knocks against his UConn film but were multiplied during his four games with Purdue this past season. If Coyle can see a considerable uptick in his recognition and reads, he could very easily make an NFL roster with all the other tools he has. But there's a long way to go in that category.

The Summary: An ultra-athletic safety who transferred from UConn, where he was a three-year starter, to Purdue for his final season of collegiate ball. Coyle starred in Football, Basketball, and track during his time at Connecticut's Windsor High School and won a 4x200 national championship before his commitment to the Huskies. While he was recruited as a wide receiver initially, it didn't take him long once he got on campus to make the switch to the defensive side of the ball.

