UDFA Tracker: Cowboys still assembling class post-draft

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys have already made their eight selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, but the roster assembling is far from over as they head into the competitive undrafted free agent market to pull some of the best talent that did not hear their name called.

The undrafted market was friendly for the Cowboys in 2023 as Oregon guard T.J. Bass was arguably the most impactful rookie last season and Hunter Luepke provided a big presence out of the backfield in run blocking, pass protecting and short-yardage running.

In years past, the Cowboys cashed in on picking up Hall of Famers Drew Pearson and Cliff Harris as well as Tony Romo. Current contributors include Terence Steele, Markquese Bell, Cooper Rush and more.

Here are the undrafted free agents that have agreed to terms with the Cowboys per reports.

Note: Signings will not become official until they arrive in Dallas to ink a contract, as they could flip their intentions beforehand.

Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Minnesota: A big-bodied tight end that excelled at the Senior Bowl, Spann-Ford is easily one of the top run-blocking tight ends in the draft class with his 6-foot-6, 250-pound frame. While his receiving production from his time at Minnesota was limited, he showed possession ability in Mobile at the Senior Bowl. (Reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network)

A big-bodied tight end that excelled at the Senior Bowl, Spann-Ford is easily one of the top run-blocking tight ends in the draft class with his 6-foot-6, 250-pound frame. While his receiving production from his time at Minnesota was limited, he showed possession ability in Mobile at the Senior Bowl. (Reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network) Jason Johnson, LB, UCF: After producing a 100-tackle season at Eastern Illinois in 2021, Johnson transferred to UCF and posted 240 tackles over the course of two seasons for the Knights on his way to becoming a Second-Team All Big 12 selection. A run-stopper with decisive downhill ability, Johnson was one of the top undrafted linebacker options. (Reported by the University of Central Florida)

After producing a 100-tackle season at Eastern Illinois in 2021, Johnson transferred to UCF and posted 240 tackles over the course of two seasons for the Knights on his way to becoming a Second-Team All Big 12 selection. A run-stopper with decisive downhill ability, Johnson was one of the top undrafted linebacker options. (Reported by the University of Central Florida) Brock Mogenson, LB, South Dakota: Another linebacker with back-to-back 100-plus tackle seasons to end his college career, Mogenson is another downhill attacker that will take his 6-foot-2, 235-pound frame into running lanes. (Reported by Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report)

Another linebacker with back-to-back 100-plus tackle seasons to end his college career, Mogenson is another downhill attacker that will take his 6-foot-2, 235-pound frame into running lanes. (Reported by Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report) Alec Holler, TE, UCF: There's a clear emphasis in finding either some assistance in run blocking in the tight end room or a desire to elevate the competition of that certain trait in the position group, as Alec Holler will join the room with his deep blocking profile. A bit more of a receiving profile than Spann-Ford, Holler had some circus catches at UCF that could prove to be a weapon in the red zone. (Reported by the University of Central Florida)

There's a clear emphasis in finding either some assistance in run blocking in the tight end room or a desire to elevate the competition of that certain trait in the position group, as Alec Holler will join the room with his deep blocking profile. A bit more of a receiving profile than Spann-Ford, Holler had some circus catches at UCF that could prove to be a weapon in the red zone. (Reported by the University of Central Florida) Byron Vaughns, DL, Baylor : A native of Fort Worth, Byron Vaughns has been a bit of a journeyman in his college career with time at Texas and Utah State. His athleticism off the edge has powered backfield disruption, as he routinely got stops in the run game and sacks on the quarterback with his gaudy 84-inch wingspan. (Reported by Baylor University)

: A native of Fort Worth, Byron Vaughns has been a bit of a journeyman in his college career with time at Texas and Utah State. His athleticism off the edge has powered backfield disruption, as he routinely got stops in the run game and sacks on the quarterback with his gaudy 84-inch wingspan. (Reported by Baylor University) Cam Johnson, WR, Northwestern: A possession receiver at 6-foot, 205 pounds that began his career at Vanderbilt before transferring to Arizona State, Johnson finally shined as a receiving weapon in his final season of eligibility at Northwestern with 50 receptions for 684 yards and five touchdowns. His upside remains high in possession opportunities, although he is limited in the speed department. (Reported by Justin Melo of The Draft Network)

A possession receiver at 6-foot, 205 pounds that began his career at Vanderbilt before transferring to Arizona State, Johnson finally shined as a receiving weapon in his final season of eligibility at Northwestern with 50 receptions for 684 yards and five touchdowns. His upside remains high in possession opportunities, although he is limited in the speed department. (Reported by Justin Melo of The Draft Network) Emany Johnson, S, Nevada : Despite being at Nevada for six seasons, Johnson didn't get a full opportunity to shine until 2023, and he made the most of it. His length at 6-foot-2, 216 pounds allowed him to rack up 100 tackles and three interceptions from the defensive backfield. His knacks in defending the run make his upside the most exciting. (Reported by The University of Nevada)

: Despite being at Nevada for six seasons, Johnson didn't get a full opportunity to shine until 2023, and he made the most of it. His length at 6-foot-2, 216 pounds allowed him to rack up 100 tackles and three interceptions from the defensive backfield. His knacks in defending the run make his upside the most exciting. (Reported by The University of Nevada) Julius Wood, S, East Carolina : A physical, hard-hitting ballhawk, Julius Wood's aggression puts him out of position at times, but when he is in position, he makes some big hits. A productive tackler out of the third level, Wood reads and reacts well and uses his slender frame to account for more physical receiving weapons. (Reported by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News)

: A physical, hard-hitting ballhawk, Julius Wood's aggression puts him out of position at times, but when he is in position, he makes some big hits. A productive tackler out of the third level, Wood reads and reacts well and uses his slender frame to account for more physical receiving weapons. (Reported by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News) Denzel Daxon, DT, Illinois: Originally a native of the Bahamas who didn't move to the United States until 2016, Denzel Daxon began his college career at Ohio before transferring to Illinois for his final season. Despite having two legitimate interior defensive linemen in the room with him – second-round pick Jer'Zhan Newton and undrafted playmaker Keith Randolph Jr. – he was able to start in all but one game last season and made three or more stops in the run game in seven contests. (Reported by Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle)

Originally a native of the Bahamas who didn't move to the United States until 2016, Denzel Daxon began his college career at Ohio before transferring to Illinois for his final season. Despite having two legitimate interior defensive linemen in the room with him – second-round pick Jer'Zhan Newton and undrafted playmaker Keith Randolph Jr. – he was able to start in all but one game last season and made three or more stops in the run game in seven contests. (Reported by Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle) Corey Crooms, WR, Minnesota : A former teammate of second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland at Western Michigan where he played four seasons, Corey Crooms transferred to Minnesota for his final season and didn't produce on the level that he did in Kalamazoo. Despite that, the possession skills that he has shown warrants an UDFA flier for Dallas. (per Crooms)

: A former teammate of second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland at Western Michigan where he played four seasons, Corey Crooms transferred to Minnesota for his final season and didn't produce on the level that he did in Kalamazoo. Despite that, the possession skills that he has shown warrants an UDFA flier for Dallas. (per Crooms) Josh DeBerry, S, Texas A&M: A transfer from Boston College that stepped into the defensive backfield for the Aggies last season, Josh DeBerry blasted out the gates with 10 tackles, one interception and 1.5 tackles for loss in the first game of 2023, but his production quieted the rest of the way. His time in Boston College as a zone cover guy made him one of the top defenders in the ACC when he departed. (Reported by Jaxson Callaway of Aggies Today)