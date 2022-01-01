Updates: Tyron Set To Return; Neal To COVID List

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season. Presented by Sleep Number
Jan. 1 Updates
3:33 p.m. – The Cowboys on Saturday activated wide receiver Noah Brown from Injured Reserve/Designated for Return and wide receiver Simi Fehoko from Reserve/COVID-19.
The club also elevated safety Darian Thompson as a COVID-19 replacement. Defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna and linebackers Keanu Neal and Francis Bernard are on Reserve/COVID-19 this week.
Offensive tackle Aviante Collins is back on the practice squad from the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list.
---------------------------------------
Dec. 31 Updates
3:41 p.m. – Tyron Smith's status for Sunday's game against Arizona is not in question, according to the official injury report, which means the Pro Bowl left tackle looks set to return to the lineup after a two-game absence because of an ankle injury.
Click here for the full injury report for the Cowboys and Cardinals.
---------------------------------------
3:40 p.m. – Linebacker Keanu Neal has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for the second time this season.
Neal missed two games in the first month of the season because of COVID-19. A regular contributor in the linebacker rotation, Neal ranks third on the team in tackles (72).
The Cowboys are now heading into Sunday's game against Arizona with two linebackers (Neal and Francis Bernard) on Reserve/COVID-19. Linebacker Devante Bond, signed to the practice squad earlier this week, is an option to be elevated from the practice squad.
---------------------------------------
1:01 p.m. – One loss and one gain for the Cowboys on Friday morning.
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy revealed during his daily press conference that rookie defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna has been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Bohanna was the only absence at the Cowboys' Thursday practice.
On the bright side, McCarthy is optimistic that Tyron Smith will be back in the lineup on Sunday against Arizona. Smith has missed the last two games after re-aggravating an ankle injury against Washington on Dec. 12, but he has been a limited participant in practice this week. McCarthy said he thought Smith would upgrade to full participation by the end of the week.
If Smith plays against the Cardinals, it will be the first time the Cowboys have played a game with all five of their preferred offensive line starters from training camp.
---------------------------------------
Dec. 30 Updates
3:22 p.m. - The Cowboys added rookie defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna to the injury report on Thursday with an undisclosed illness.
Boahanna, a sixth-round pick from Kentucky, has played in all but one game this year, although he's been more of a rotational player. He recorded two tackles last week against Washington and has 12 for the season.
The Cowboys have not added any players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week.
---------------------------------------
1:21 p.m. -Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who missed last week's game with Washington due to COVID-19 protocols, was back on the field Thursday.
Lewis has been activated from the list and back on the 53-man roster. He is expected to play against the Cardinals Sunday.
Last week, rookie Kelvin Joseph started the game while Anthony Brown slid into the slot to replace Lewis. It's likely Joseph will still get some snaps on Sunday as the Cowboys take on Kyler Murray and a speedy group of Arizona receivers.
---------------------------------------