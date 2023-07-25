Lewis, Schoonmaker to start camp on injury lists

Steele, who suffered a torn ACL and MCL in the week 14 win against Houston last season, worked off to the side with the training staff during OTAs and minicamp as he continued his recovery, and will now be ready to go full speed in Oxnard.

Lewis, who suffered a Lisfranc injury to his foot during the week 7 win over Detroit last season, just recently started running again in recent weeks. Tuesday's news on Lewis echoes what executive vice president Stephen Jones said in June in regards to him beginning camp on the PUP List.

"With Lewis looking more and more – maybe not more and more, it's looking pretty definitive – that he'll go on PUP, we could use a little depth at corner just for numbers," Jones said in June.

Lewis can be activated from the PUP List at any time during training camp and the preseason, but he would be required to remain on the list through week 4 if he is not activated before the start of the regular season.

After being drafted in the second round in April, Luke Schoonmaker arrived in Dallas with a foot injury suffered in his college days at Michigan. The NFI List reflects the same rules as the PUP List, although it has been expected that Schoonmaker will recover ahead of the season.

The Dallas Cowboys will open training camp on Wednesday in Oxnard, Calif.,