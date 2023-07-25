Draft Central | 2023

Lewis, Schoonmaker to start camp on injury lists

Jul 25, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. — Training camp is here, and with it comes updates to four players recovering from injury.

Jourdan Lewis (foot) will begin training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List while Luke Schoonmaker (foot) will begin camp on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List. Tony Pollard (leg) and Terence Steele (knee) are active and are expected to be available for the start of training camp on Wednesday.

Pollard will return to the field in full action on Wednesday after suffering a broken fibula in the playoff loss to San Francisco just six months ago. The 2022 Pro Bowler will play on the franchise tag this season after he did not agree on a long-term deal with the Cowboys ahead of the July 17 deadline.

Steele, who suffered a torn ACL and MCL in the week 14 win against Houston last season, worked off to the side with the training staff during OTAs and minicamp as he continued his recovery, and will now be ready to go full speed in Oxnard.

Lewis, who suffered a Lisfranc injury to his foot during the week 7 win over Detroit last season, just recently started running again in recent weeks. Tuesday's news on Lewis echoes what executive vice president Stephen Jones said in June in regards to him beginning camp on the PUP List.

"With Lewis looking more and more – maybe not more and more, it's looking pretty definitive – that he'll go on PUP, we could use a little depth at corner just for numbers," Jones said in June.

Lewis can be activated from the PUP List at any time during training camp and the preseason, but he would be required to remain on the list through week 4 if he is not activated before the start of the regular season.

After being drafted in the second round in April, Luke Schoonmaker arrived in Dallas with a foot injury suffered in his college days at Michigan. The NFI List reflects the same rules as the PUP List, although it has been expected that Schoonmaker will recover ahead of the season.

The Dallas Cowboys will open training camp on Wednesday in Oxnard, Calif.,

click here for the full 2023 training camp schedule.

