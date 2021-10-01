Updates: Randy Gregory Expects To Play Sunday

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season. Presented by Sleep Number
Oct. 1 Updates
3 p.m. – Randy Gregory (knee) popped up on the injury report Thursday, and he's officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Carolina, but Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said he fully expects that Gregory will be ready to play.
Gregory managed a similar knee issue in training camp, and Cowboys were just being smart with it by holding him out of Thursday's practice, McCarthy said.
Gregory said he's dealt with some knee swelling during the week but called the injury "minor" and said he expects to be ready for Sunday.
"I'm good," he said. "I don't want to harp too much on my knee. I was joking about it yesterday, I'm just getting kind of old and I've got to put some WD-40 on my knees every now and then."
---------------------------------------
Sept. 30 Updates
3:34 p.m. – Randy Gregory (knee) was added to Thursday's injury report and did not practice, but the starting defensive end was with the team before heading inside just prior to the start of practice, which seems encouraging for his availability Sunday against the Panthers.
Running back Tony Pollard (not injury related) did not practice because of a personal matter.
---------------------------------------
12:28 p.m. – The Cowboys have designated wide receiver Malik Turner (foot) for return from the Reserve/Injured list.
Turner is still on IR, but he's now started a 21-day practice window. The Cowboys can activate Turner at any point during that three-week period.
Turner began the season on IR with a foot injury sustained during preseason. If activated, he would provide receiver depth and special teams experience.
---------------------------------------
Sept. 29 Updates
5:17 p.m. – Safety Donovan Wilson (groin), offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (heat-related illness), defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle) and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (knee) are on Wednesday's injury report as the Cowboys start their Week 4 preparation.
All four players did not play Monday against the Eagles. The Cowboys held a walkthrough Wednesday, so their "did not practice" designations are estimations.
Panthers starting running back Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday and reportedly could miss multiple weeks, including Sunday's game at AT&T Stadium.
---------------------------------------
2:12 p.m. - While his five-game suspension remains upheld by the NFL, Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins is allowed back inside the team facility this week.
Per NFL rules, Collins can be in the team meetings, work with the strength and conditioning coaches and the athletic trainers. While he remains suspended for the next three games for a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy, Collins is not allowed to practice or be on the practice field while at The Star or Ford Center.
For now, Collins is expected to return to action following the Cowboys' Oct. 17 game in New England. After the ensuing bye week, his next game should be Oct. 31 in Minnesota.
---------------------------------------