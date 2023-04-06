Ware Chooses Jerry Jones as 2023 HOF Presenter

"I just can't tell you what an honor it is," said an emotional Jones. "I mean, it's really because it's you, but it means more to me than me being in the Hall of Fame, because I know what you're a part of and that's how I got into the Hall of Fame — just standing and rubbing up with you."

It's a relationship that's endured over the years and remains as strong today as it's ever been.

"It's been one of those things that, for me, Jerry, that you're such an important part of my career, such an important part of my life," said Ware.

Ware played nine seasons with the Cowboys after getting the nod as the team's 11th-overall pick in 2005, earning all seven of his All-Pro nods while in Dallas' uniform before the nine-time Pro Bowler took residence with the Denver Broncos from 2014 through 2016, eventually signing a one-day contract to retire as a Cowboy in 2017.

A two-time NFL sacks leader and two-time Butkus Award winner who was also named to the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team, what Ware achieved on the field will forever remain in rarefied air, and the same can be said for his philanthropy and charitable ways off of it.