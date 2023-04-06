Ware Chooses Jerry Jones as 2023 HOF Presenter

DeMarcus Ware has made his decision on who'll induct him into the Hall of Fame in 2023, and it's the person who made the call that blew open the door for his legendary career
FRISCO, Texas — DeMarcus Ware is heading to immortality this summer and he's now chosen the person who'll see him inducted into Canton, the legendary Dallas Cowboys pass rusher choosing owner and general manager Jerry Jones to place the gold jacket upon him in August.
"I'm here because you were the voice that welcomed me into the Hall of Fame," Ware told Jones in an impromptu visit to The Star in Frisco. "I want you to be that voice that keeps going. I want you to be my presenter this year for the Hall of Fame."
Jones, wearing an ear-to-ear smile, returned the love to his former superstar linebacker.
"I just can't tell you what an honor it is," said an emotional Jones. "I mean, it's really because it's you, but it means more to me than me being in the Hall of Fame, because I know what you're a part of and that's how I got into the Hall of Fame — just standing and rubbing up with you."
It's a relationship that's endured over the years and remains as strong today as it's ever been.
"It's been one of those things that, for me, Jerry, that you're such an important part of my career, such an important part of my life," said Ware.
Ware played nine seasons with the Cowboys after getting the nod as the team's 11th-overall pick in 2005, earning all seven of his All-Pro nods while in Dallas' uniform before the nine-time Pro Bowler took residence with the Denver Broncos from 2014 through 2016, eventually signing a one-day contract to retire as a Cowboy in 2017.
A two-time NFL sacks leader and two-time Butkus Award winner who was also named to the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team, what Ware achieved on the field will forever remain in rarefied air, and the same can be said for his philanthropy and charitable ways off of it.
Ware and his fellow class of 2023 inductees will be immortalized on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 12 noon ET in Canton, OH.