Spagnola: A bittersweet HOF shoutout to Chuck

But after researching his career and conducting a lengthy interview with son, Scott, for our upcoming Deep Blue documentary, titled "Howley Fame," to air Aug. 12, 11 p.m. on CBS 11 in Dallas, feel as if I know him. Just listening to Bob Lilly talk about him, knowing what his next-door neighbor, friend and teammate Roger Staubach thought of him. And that several of his Ring of Honor members thought enough of his induction announcement that they came over to his home to deliver the good news in person.

Just knew Chuck was somebody special.

Scott told me he wasn't sure if "Dad" understood what the guys were telling him, but later that afternoon said his caregiver, who had turned into sort of a Chuck Howley whisperer, continued trying to explain that after all these years – after son Scott had even written a letter to the Hall of Fame back in his middle school days promoting his dad's induction – this long-awaited honor, thanks to the Seniors Committee selection, was coming his way.

And according to Scott, Chuck Howley, with a twinkle in his eyes, said, "Guess I'll need a new suit."

Enough to make you laugh; enough to make you cry. True definition of bittersweet.

So, a very emotional day for the Howley family in attendance. For Scott, who delivered so well his dad's acceptance speech, and for sure the Cowboys family past and present, especially since DeMarcus Ware, also inducted into the Hall of Fame this Saturday in Canton, so eloquently and emotionally delivered his acceptance speech too. Why, Ware was presented by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, a Hall of Famer himself.

We watched out here DeMarcus' acceptance speech, which was taking place right when head coach Mike McCarthy arrived for his 10:15 a.m. (PDT) press conference. When McCarthy saw what we were doing watching off an iPad, he too, watched. Thought it important enough to delay the start of his press conference until Ware was finished, knowing the start of practice was no more than 45 minutes away.

"To hear him express his gratitude and humility, definitely that's what it's all about," McCarthy began his press conference. "He's at the pinnacle of being recognized and I really enjoyed his speech."

Good day for the Howleys. Good day for the Wares, DeMarcus at one point in his speech, while giving thanks to mom, sister, dad and aunts, saying of his upbringing in Auburn, Ala., "Then Wares were everywhere." And good day for the Cowboys.

Might have made some of us, when Scott Howley asked those at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton at the count of three to shout out "Hello, Chuck!" in his dad's honor, to do so quietly to ourselves.