Ware, Howley officially inducted into Hall of Fame

Howley spent his entire 13-year career in Dallas from 1961-73. He made six Pro Bowls and five All-Pro selections. He helped the Cowboys win their first title in Super Bowl VI, but he was also the MVP of Super Bowl, becoming the first and still only player in NFL history to win the award on the losing team. In that game against the Colts, Howley had two interceptions and a fumble recovery. A year later, in the win over the Dolphins, Howley didn't get MVP but still had an interception and a fumble recovery.