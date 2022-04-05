What Might A Defensive Draft Class Look Like?

"You can never have enough pass rushers. You are always looking for pass rushing and cover corners," McCarthy said. "They are premier positions that you always have to take more time. And the numbers in the draft look to be high this year."

The Cowboys' 24th overall pick isn't typically an ideal spot to land either of those positions – but then, No. 17 overall was never supposed to be a possibility for Lamb. Perhaps they could have some more good fortune if a highly-touted prospect like LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. or Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson were to fall to them.

If not, the Cowboys clearly feel good about their options later on. The team has been heavily linked to Ole Miss pass rusher Sam Williams, who most regard as a Day 2 draft pick. As the front office has also noted on numerous occasions, the Cowboys are also enamored with the depth of a draft class that has seen its numbers swell with players who were granted added eligibility by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I don't know how it's going to sort out. But those are all part of the opportunities that we are looking at," McCarthy said. "Pass rusher seems to have some depth in this draft. We are definitely cognizant of it."