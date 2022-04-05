Draft Central | 2022

Presented by

What Might A Defensive Draft Class Look Like?

Apr 05, 2022 at 03:30 PM
What-Might-A-Defensive-Draft-Class-Look-Like-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – This is the time of year for reading tea leaves, and right now those tea leaves look pretty clear.

While the Cowboys' front office will remind you that free agency is an ongoing process, it's easy to look at their roster right now and recognize that there's work to be done on the offensive side of the ball.

To this point, most of their work has been done on defense. Jayron Kearse is the headliner, but the Cowboys also signed Dante Fowler Jr. and retained both Dorance Armstrong and Leighton Vander Esch.

With all of that in mind, it's easy to see the team's minimal activity at the offensive line spots, as well as wide receiver, and draw conclusions about their upcoming draft strategy. The logic makes sense, though Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones cautioned against it.

"I felt we have done a really good job on the defensive side of the ball of not having a lot of major issues there," Jones said last week at the NFL owners meetings. "It doesn't mean we wouldn't pick a great defensive player, though."

It's fair to point out that this is also lying season, as teams seek to throw outsiders off the trail of what they might do in the draft. But it's worth mentioning that the Cowboys have bucked expectations in the recent past.

They spent much of the 2020 draft cycle doing homework on pass rushers and cornerbacks, only to wind up with CeeDee Lamb when the star wide out slid to the No. 17 pick. They were also widely expected to draft a corner last spring, but were pushed toward Micah Parsons when the top two cornerbacks in the draft went off the board in front of them.

In light of that, what might it look like for the Cowboys to consider defense in 2022? Despite the additions they've made in free agency, it might not be that far-fetched. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy went to a familiar well when asked about it last week.

"You can never have enough pass rushers. You are always looking for pass rushing and cover corners," McCarthy said. "They are premier positions that you always have to take more time. And the numbers in the draft look to be high this year."

The Cowboys' 24th overall pick isn't typically an ideal spot to land either of those positions – but then, No. 17 overall was never supposed to be a possibility for Lamb. Perhaps they could have some more good fortune if a highly-touted prospect like LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. or Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson were to fall to them.

If not, the Cowboys clearly feel good about their options later on. The team has been heavily linked to Ole Miss pass rusher Sam Williams, who most regard as a Day 2 draft pick. As the front office has also noted on numerous occasions, the Cowboys are also enamored with the depth of a draft class that has seen its numbers swell with players who were granted added eligibility by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I don't know how it's going to sort out. But those are all part of the opportunities that we are looking at," McCarthy said. "Pass rusher seems to have some depth in this draft. We are definitely cognizant of it."

It seems unlikely that 2022 will play out like 2021, when the Cowboys spent eight of 11 draft picks – including their first five selection – on the defensive side of the ball. But it'd be a mistake to take anything off the table.

Related Content

news

Possible Pick: Intriguing Offensive Tackle Prospect

Offensive tackle depth looks like a possible draft need for the Cowboys, and ex-Central Michigan tackle Bernhard Raimann has intriguing upside.
news

2022 Star Magazine Draft Guide Now Available!

Bigger and better than ever, the OFFICIAL 2022 Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine Draft Guide has comprehensive scouting reports on 110 players with more than 500 of the top prospects overall listed. 
news

History Suggests Instant Success With No. 24 Pick

The Cowboys have picked 24th overall just three times in franchise history. But if history suggests anything, the Cowboys could get another player to make an immediate impact.
news

Possible Pick: How Treylon Burks Fits This Offense

The Cowboys have only drafted one player from Arkansas since Jerry Jones and his Razorback family bought the team in 1989. But wide receiver Treylon Burks could be a great fit for this offense.
news

Analyzing Cowboys Picks From These 12 Mocks

It's officially April now, so we're finally in the same month of the NFL Draft. But while it's still early to tell who the Cowboys might get at No. 24, that doesn't stop the hundreds of mock drafts that are floating around. We picked 12 to see who they've got the Cowboys taking.
news

Possible Pick: Is Devonte Wyatt Overlooked?

In a draft class with so many talented Georgia players, Devonte Wyatt seems to get overlooked a bit, but he's definitely a name worth knowing for the Cowboys' No. 24 draft pick.
news

Possible Pick: Hard to Ignore Chris Olave's Speed

If the Cowboys take a wide receiver in the first round, it'll be someone that has attributes they just can't pass up on. Ohio State's Chris Olave, who ran a 4.26 at the combine, would qualify as this type of player.
news

Possible Pick: Kenyon Green Has O-Line Versatility

Interior offensive line depth looks like a need for the Cowboys here in late March, and All-American Kenyon Green is among the best guards in this year's draft class – and able to play multiple positions.
news

24 on 24: March Madness Feeling A Draft

As the NFL Draft is nearly a month away, we continue our series of analyzing 24 prospects for the Cowboys' 24th overall pick – on the 24th day of each month. Here's two dozen players who could be a good fit.
news

Cowboys Receive Two Compensatory Draft Picks

The Cowboys have received two fifth-round compensatory draft picks (No. 176 and 178) in April's NFL Draft, the league announced Tuesday.
news

Cooper, Gregory, D-Law & The Cowboys' Moving Parts

There's still time for the Cowboys to weigh their options in regard to their salary cap, but the start of free agency is approaching quite quickly.
Advertising