What To Expect From The Start Of Free Agency

Erving signed a one-year deal to be the Cowboys' swing tackle last spring, but he was hampered by injury for much of the year. He appeared in just six games and made five starts. It wasn't widely expected that he'd wind up back in Dallas, but the deal does underscore the value of experienced offensive line depth.

The Cowboys do still have Brandon Knight and Terence Steele under contract behind their starting duo of Tyron Smith and La'el Collins, but it'll be interesting to see how they address the depth chart.

That's obviously just one position of many. The Cowboys will assuredly seek to re-sign some of their free agents, in addition to adding some new ones. But who and when just might be determined by the next few days.

With Dak Prescott finally under contract, the Cowboys are in the fortunate position of not employing many marquee free agents. The vast majority of their 20-plus free agents are mid-tier signing and role players.

But there will be an interesting exception or two. After signing as a backup and starting nine games when Prescott got hurt, Andy Dalton is once again eligible to pursue a deal. The Cowboys supposedly have interest in bringing him back at that right price, but that's going to depend on whether Dalton can find an opportunity at a starting job in 2021.

Aldon Smith is another curious name. The former All-Pro revived his career last season after a five-year absence from the sport. Smith signed a one-year deal last April, and he finished the season with 48 tackles and five sacks. It was an impressive turnaround for a guy who had missed four full seasons, and it prompts plenty of questions about what his market might be.

That's just a couple names. Chidobe Awuzie should have an interesting market of his own. And what will become of Cowboy mainstays like Sean Lee and L.P. Ladouceur?