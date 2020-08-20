Why Everson Griffen Chose Dallas & What's Next

"His philosophy is work hard during the week and he's going to take care of you," Griffen said. "With this schedule and what we've got going here, if players really hone in on going out there and giving it all you got, because he's going to take care of you, I think we're going to make some big hay this year."

Griffen is the latest addition to a veteran revamp on the defensive line. Aldon Smith is turning heads early in training camp nearly five years since his last NFL regular-season snap. Dontari Poe is working back into practice after starting camp on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

Gerald McCoy was set to anchor the interior line before a season-ending quadriceps injury. The Cowboys released him via injury waiver Tuesday.

It's a big loss, but Griffen's arrival will boost the line's overall talent and experience. He has 74.5 career sacks, including eight last season, and was a six-year captain for the Vikings. Like several players in the Cowboys' front four, he can play multiple positions.

"I've still got a lot of gas in the tank, and it's going to be a really good year," he said.

Griffen has worked with the strength and conditioning staff this week since passing the NFL's required COVID-19 testing protocols. The "gradual build" is similar to the rest of the team's pre-training camp phase in early August before practice began on the 14th.

Griffen said Sunday could be the target date for working more into practice drills.

He's excited to get started.