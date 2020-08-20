Training Camp | 2020

Presented by

Why Everson Griffen Chose Dallas & What's Next

Aug 20, 2020 at 02:15 PM
Why-Everson-Griffen-Chose-Dallas-&-What’s-Next-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – Maybe Everson Griffen was meant to be a Dallas Cowboy, right down to his first name.

"For one, it was my favorite football team growing up," he said. "People actually don't know I'm named after Everson Walls."

If Griffen's first year in Dallas can be as impactful as Walls' rookie season – 11 interceptions for Tom Landry's 1981 Cowboys team – this year's defense will be in good shape.

It's not often that a four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher is still available in mid-August. Griffen voided his contract with Minnesota and became a free agent in February. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the 32-year-old took time to weigh his options, including a possible return to the Vikings franchise that drafted him back in 2010. He officially signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys on Sunday.

So, why Dallas?

Griffen has a great relationship with Cowboys senior defensive assistant George Edwards, the Vikings' defensive coordinator from 2014-19. But the biggest factor might have been the Cowboys' new head coach.

Griffen has never played for Mike McCarthy, but he faced McCarthy's Packers in the NFC North division for a full decade.

"His philosophy is work hard during the week and he's going to take care of you," Griffen said. "With this schedule and what we've got going here, if players really hone in on going out there and giving it all you got, because he's going to take care of you, I think we're going to make some big hay this year."

Griffen is the latest addition to a veteran revamp on the defensive line. Aldon Smith is turning heads early in training camp nearly five years since his last NFL regular-season snap. Dontari Poe is working back into practice after starting camp on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

Gerald McCoy was set to anchor the interior line before a season-ending quadriceps injury. The Cowboys released him via injury waiver Tuesday.

It's a big loss, but Griffen's arrival will boost the line's overall talent and experience. He has 74.5 career sacks, including eight last season, and was a six-year captain for the Vikings. Like several players in the Cowboys' front four, he can play multiple positions.

"I've still got a lot of gas in the tank, and it's going to be a really good year," he said.

Griffen has worked with the strength and conditioning staff this week since passing the NFL's required COVID-19 testing protocols. The "gradual build" is similar to the rest of the team's pre-training camp phase in early August before practice began on the 14th.

Griffen said Sunday could be the target date for working more into practice drills.

He's excited to get started.

"I'm not trying to come in and think I know it all," he said. "I'm not trying to come in and (say) 'Yeah, I've been here so you've got to listen to me.' I'm listening and learning as well. I'm going to show you better than I can tell you. I'm going to go out there and work. I'm going to work my technique. I'm going to hustle. I'm going to get my job done, and whatever they need from me, I'm going to do at a high level. That's what it's about."

Related Content

La'el Collins Involved in Minor Car Accident 
news

La'el Collins Involved in Minor Car Accident 

Already missing time due to a minor injury, right tackle La'el Collins has reportedly suffered another setback. 
Camp Stars: Wilson Delivers Breakout Performance
news

Camp Stars: Wilson Delivers Breakout Performance

After a day away from the practice field, the Cowboys returned to practice on Thursday for an intense session that was both outdoors and then finished up inside Ford Center.
Dak on Visors, Monsters, Backyard Football & More
news

Dak on Visors, Monsters, Backyard Football & More

The Cowboys' quarterback addressed plenty of issues in his conference call to the media Thursday, ranging from his uniform, his coaching staff, trusting rookies to his own backyard.
Updates: How Zeke Wants His Game To Evolve
news

Updates: How Zeke Wants His Game To Evolve

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' off-season.
Practice Points: Tyron & Jourdan Exit; More
news

Practice Points: Tyron & Jourdan Exit; More

Padded practices resumed on Thursday, as the Cowboys got back to work after a day off.
Dalton Embracing Mentor Role In Cowboys QB Room
news

Dalton Embracing Mentor Role In Cowboys QB Room

It's a striking change from what he's used to, but Andy Dalton is embracing his role as a voice of experience in a young Cowboys quarterback room.
Bucky Brooks: What The LB Position Switch Means
news

Bucky Brooks: What The LB Position Switch Means

Mike Nolan has been pretty tight-lipped about the Cowboys' defensive approach in 2020.
Cowboys Release Gerald McCoy Via Injury Waiver
news

Cowboys Release Gerald McCoy Via Injury Waiver

One day after suffering a season-ending quad injury, Gerald McCoy has been released on an injury waiver. 
**Dak Prescott** David Helman: His day technically ended on an interception, but Prescott was impressive before that. I charted him at 15-of-19 on the day during team period, completing passes to 10 different receivers – including multiple tight ends and running backs. During the first two-minute drill, he guided the offense into position for a game-winning field goal. The next go-around, he led them 61 yards to the opposing 4-yard line before the defense eventually got the best of him. Still, it was a productive day spreading the ball around.
news

Camp Stars: Dak Prescott Has Best Practice So Far

Dak Prescott has never been considered the greatest practice player. From his rookie season, he shined brighter in the games.
Gallup Won't Say It, But McCarthy Says He's "No. 1"
news

Gallup Won't Say It, But McCarthy Says He's "No. 1"

Mike McCarthy didn't really like the reference of Michael Gallup being a No. 2 receiver. Sure, he might not be the leader in catches or yards, but the head coach has a strong opinion how he views Gallup.
Practice Points: Tank Rolls In Two-Minute Drill
news

Practice Points: Tank Rolls In Two-Minute Drill

The Cowboys went through a productive practice on Tuesday. But with absences along the offensive line, it was hard not to notice DeMarcus Lawrence's dominance on the day.

Advertising