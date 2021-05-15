Why Nahshon Wright Reached Out To Richard Sherman

FRISCO, Texas – Nahshon Wright has nothing but respect for Richard Sherman.
That's why the Cowboys rookie cornerback sent Sherman a direct message explaining this draft-night quote that ended up trending on Twitter: "I look at myself as a more athletic and agile Richard Sherman."
"I wanted to reach out to him personally and just kind of clear it up and tell him that I actually model myself after him, I emulate my game after him," Wright said Saturday after the Cowboys' second rookie minicamp practice.
Sherman, currently a free agent, is a five-time Pro Bowler and widely considered one of the best cornerbacks of his era.
"For me, I think it was just general confidence in myself and me looking up to someone like that," Wright said. "He played under (Cowboys defensive coordinator) Dan Quinn (in Seattle) so now I have the opportunity to play under him, and hopefully get to do the same things that Richard Sherman did. So we spoke and we have kind of a mutual respect."
Wright's initial comparison drew surprise from Sherman on Twitter, but apparently the 10-year veteran didn't take offense.
"He told me if I ever needed help that I could reach out to him," Wright said. "Richard is a great guy."
At 6-foot-4, Wright has a tall, rangy build (like Sherman) that Quinn looks for in cornerback prospects.
He's off to a good start in rookie minicamp, with an interception and a pass breakup on Saturday.