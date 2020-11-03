Why The Cowboys Don't Plan To Trade Aldon Smith

Clearly, the Cowboys have Smith in their plans for the rest of this season and perhaps long-term, too.

The 31-year-old pass rusher leads the defense in sacks (five) and ranks second in pressures (18) through eight games. It has been a successful comeback season for Smith, who reached a one-year deal with Dallas in April and was subsequently reinstated by the NFL in May following an indefinite suspension and nearly five years away from the league.

"It's really been a positive how he's evolved. He's a different player than he was, but that doesn't make it negative," Jones said.