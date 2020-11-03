Why The Cowboys Don't Plan To Trade Aldon Smith

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys parted ways with three veteran offseason additions on defense last week: Everson Griffen, Dontari Poe and Daryl Worley.
Aldon Smith won't be next.
Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones confirmed that the club has no intention of trading Smith before Tuesday's deadline despite interest from Seattle in recent days, according to an NFL Network report.
"That's definitively correct. We're not interested in doing anything in Aldon Smith," Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning.
Clearly, the Cowboys have Smith in their plans for the rest of this season and perhaps long-term, too.
The 31-year-old pass rusher leads the defense in sacks (five) and ranks second in pressures (18) through eight games. It has been a successful comeback season for Smith, who reached a one-year deal with Dallas in April and was subsequently reinstated by the NFL in May following an indefinite suspension and nearly five years away from the league.
"It's really been a positive how he's evolved. He's a different player than he was, but that doesn't make it negative," Jones said.
"I like his focus. I like his attitude. I like his attitude about the future. I'm not interested in doing anything with Aldon."