Why Von Miller chose to live out his 'dream' of playing for the Cowboys

A month ago, Von Miller was in Las Vegas and ran into Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

Miller sat down with Prescott and the two struck up a conversation, where Miller gave his perspective on the team Dallas had assembled ahead of the 2026 season.

"Hey man, it's about time, Dak," Miller told him. "It's about time. You've got to break through with one of these teams, you've got to break through one of these years. I think this year you'll be able to do it. You've got everybody to do it."

At the time, Miller had no idea his 2026 decision would lead him to sign with his hometown team a month later. Now, he looks back and sees that interaction as a sign from above.

"That just happened naturally," Miller said. "Then the Cowboys reached out, and I was like, 'This is a sign, this is a sign for me.' We worked on it, talked to some other teams… just by being a Dallas Cowboy and wearing that star, it was beneficial to me and my family. That's what ultimately made the decision for me."

When Miller was four or five years old, he recalls one of his core memories being running into his parent's bedroom after hearing his father scream at the TV. When Miller looked up at the screen, he saw the Cowboys star flash across it, and that sparked everything.

"That's where I fell in love with football," Miller said. "The Cowboys have been interwoven with my career playing football. I never thought that I'd have the opportunity [to play for them], I lobbied a long time, but for that really to come true, it's a dream within a dream."

Now, similarly to the movie Inception that Miller mentioned multiple teams, he gets to live that dream.

"It's really cool…" Miller said. "I always wanted to play in the National Football League, and then you play for the Dallas Cowboys. We're just going deep with it, Year 16, a dream within a dream. It's super cool."

Miller, who said Tuesday that he considers himself to be a first-ballot Hall of Fame teammate, already has a history with some of the players along Dallas' defensive line. He has known Donovan Ezeiruaku for two years, and said he's "my guy," the young guy in the room he gravitates towards as he's done with other players in the past. Miller has also known Rashan Gary for the last 6-7 years, and is familiar with Quinnen Williams.

One player he didn't know until the two met at the Sack Summit, an event featuring a plethora of the NFL's best defensive linemen, was Kenny Clark. It didn't take much for Miller to find common ground with Clark, and it won't take much to find it with the rest of his teammates either.