With La'el In 'Holding Pattern,' Who's The Backup?

That would mean that Collins will have three more opportunities to practice before the Cowboys kick off the NFL season Thursday, Sept. 9 against the Buccaneers. His next chance will be this coming Sunday (which will effectively serve as a Wednesday practice if it were a normal NFL week with the Cowboys playing a Sunday game). McCarthy has recently said that he anticipates Collins being ready for Thursday's game.

In practice, and in the event that Collins is unable to suit up in a game, the Cowboys' options at right tackle would be either second-year tackle Terence Steele or Ty Nsekhe, a 35-year-old NFL journeyman who signed with the Cowboys in the offseason after a year with the Buffalo Bills.

"Ty and Terence will both work [in practice]," McCarthy said. "We'll be ready to go with both of those guys."

Due to the injuries to Collins and Smith last season, Steele was thrown into game action last year, starting 14 games as an undrafted rookie. He fared admirably at times given the circumstances, but it was an obvious step down from what the team had expected from the position prior to the injuries. The veteran experience of Nsekhe provides an extra option to mitigate the worst-case scenarios.

"I think Ty, where he is in his career, I think he's done a good job throughout camp," McCarthy said of Nsekhe. "I think he's been getting, not only better, but more and more comfortable with what we're asking him to do."

Because of thin depth at tackle last season, starting right guard Zack Martin moved out to right tackle for two games and played well. But McCarthy said Friday he hopes the team doesn't have to consider that scenario again.