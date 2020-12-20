Without Zeke, Top Job Not Too Big For Pollard

"My guys did a good job holding their blocks, and I just let my natural ability make up for the rest," Pollard said.

Added CeeDee Lamb: "The 40-yarder was just icing on the cake. He balled. Obviously, with Zeke being out, I know he felt a lot of weight on his shoulders when he was named the starter. But guys like TP, they're ready for it."

That's what will undoubtedly make this one special for Pollard. This is far from the first time the second-year pro has made an impressive play. It is the first time he's been asked to deliver without the safety net of an All-Pro behind him.

Sunday marked the first time in his four-year career that Elliott has missed a game due to injury. And while it might have been strange to watch Pollard without a uniform on, he gave a strong vote of confidence to his under study.

"It was great," Elliott said. "He's a guy who you know is super explosive, you know he can break one at any moment. Before the last play I told him to go put it on ice, and that's exactly what he did."

Ideally, it won't become a theme. Elliott was optimistic he'd be able to play earlier this week, so it's a reasonable guess he'll be available for the final two weeks of the season. Even still, the Cowboys' running back depth hadn't been tested in quite some time, and on Sunday it passed just fine.