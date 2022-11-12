WR Depth Getting Tested Following Bye Week

FRISCO, Texas – With so much talk about what this wide receiver might look like, or could look like if a certain free agent was added to the team, it still doesn't change what the position actually looks like as the Cowboys prepare for the Packers.
And the current state of the wide receiver room is rather thin, especially on the practice field.
The Cowboys are still without full participation from Noah Brown, who missed the last game with a foot injury and was limited in practice Wednesday.
And that Wednesday practice was supposed to be the day the Cowboys got veteran James Washington back on the field, at least that's what the veteran wide receiver had hoped. He had said previously he expected his 21-day window to begin after the bye but head coach Mike McCarthy said the team is holding off on that move, mainly because of scheduling.
Because the next 21 days will include an abnormal practice schedule, especially with the Thanksgiving game later this week, the Cowboys are going to alter Washington's comeback schedule.
"That's why we're going to hold off on James for another week," McCarthy said. "You look at this week, this is a normal practice, next week will not be. Then the Thursday (Thanksgiving) game, that's not a week you want to bring a player back. That's one of the items that go into these types of things."
So without Washington and Brown on the field, and the Cowboys were dealing with some practice squad receivers battling with the flu, the team was down to just CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin as the top four receivers.
Those were the only four receivers active for the last game against the Bears, with cornerback C.J. Goodwin – a receiver in college – slated to be an emergency receiver if needed.
So all of that is why the Cowboys are in need of adding depth at receiver. Now, will be a the highest of high-profile players in free agent Odell Beckham Jr., or someone else who could help right away.
But either way, the Cowboys could use a little more depth at the position.
While the initial plan was to start the 21-day practice window for Washington coming off the bye, the Cowboys are going to push that back.
And it's not because of any setback. In fact, head coach Mike McCarthy said "James is very close to being ready" after missing the first half of the regular season with a foot injury.
