WR Depth Getting Tested Following Bye Week

Because the next 21 days will include an abnormal practice schedule, especially with the Thanksgiving game later this week, the Cowboys are going to alter Washington's comeback schedule.

"That's why we're going to hold off on James for another week," McCarthy said. "You look at this week, this is a normal practice, next week will not be. Then the Thursday (Thanksgiving) game, that's not a week you want to bring a player back. That's one of the items that go into these types of things."

So without Washington and Brown on the field, and the Cowboys were dealing with some practice squad receivers battling with the flu, the team was down to just CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin as the top four receivers.

Those were the only four receivers active for the last game against the Bears, with cornerback C.J. Goodwin – a receiver in college – slated to be an emergency receiver if needed.

So all of that is why the Cowboys are in need of adding depth at receiver. Now, will be a the highest of high-profile players in free agent Odell Beckham Jr., or someone else who could help right away.

But either way, the Cowboys could use a little more depth at the position.

