Writer's Blocks: Anatomy Of A Crippled Roster

FRISCO, Texas – At least in 2020 we have some clarity.

Frustrating as this season might be, we at least have an idea of what we're looking at.

That's what we didn't have last season. As the Cowboys middled their way to an 8-8 record in 2019, we were at a loss for why. All of their top-notch players were healthy. All of their stars were producing. All hands were on deck. And yet, they never produced consistently. They rarely played well in the games they were supposed to win, and they never beat the tough teams on the schedule. It led to weekly debates about whether the roster was as talented as we thought it was.

We don't have to worry about that in 2020. This roster might have been talented in August, but it sure isn't looking that way in mid-October. And however many talented players might remain in Week 7, they certainly aren't playing up to the level of expectation.

Heading into another division rivalry on Sunday, the Cowboys find themselves behind a hell of an eight ball. Half the talent on their roster isn't available because of injury, and the half that is available isn't producing for them on a variety of levels.

If they can't find a way to reverse that – or at least mitigate it – they're going to have a hard time digging out of their current situation.

As usual, I'll elaborate.