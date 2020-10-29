Writer's Blocks: Don't Call It A Fire Sale

FRISCO, Texas – I feel like I never have déjà vu about the good things.

Over the course of my eight seasons covering this team, I've got a lot of fond memories that stand out as singular. Nothing will ever replicate the insane win streak of 2016, or the marvelous run of play we saw from Tony Romo down the back stretch of 2014.

But man, the bad times sure do seem to run together.

Maybe it's because bad stretches force you into desperate circumstances. When the Football Gods are conspiring against you, as seems to be the case with the 2020 Dallas Cowboys, perhaps you're forced to open the same playbook because you have no other choice.

That's the best explanation I can come up with, because I have got the worst case of déjà vu from other seasons – and not in a good way.

I'll elaborate.