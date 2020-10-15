Writer's Blocks: Seven Big Thoughts About No. 4

FRISCO, Texas – Thank God I'm not a superstitious person, because this felt a heck of a lot like a jinx.

Last Thursday, I typed out a ton of words about how much the Dallas Cowboys need to appreciate Dak Prescott, and how foolish it would be to pursue their future quarterback elsewhere. A mere 72 hours later, you already know what happened.

I feel guilty writing about the quarterback again for a second week in a row, but I don't know where else to start right now. The Cowboys are going to have to play their last 11 games without Dak Prescott, so there will be many opportunities for other topics to write about.

For now, I've got a few more thoughts on QB1.