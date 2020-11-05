Writer's Blocks: A Modest QB Proposal

FRISCO, Texas – I have run out of superlatives.

Every time you think this Cowboys season has dipped into truly uncharted territory, they find a way to outdo themselves. We really should have seen this coming with the way we were all mentally preparing for Andy Dalton to return to the lineup after the Philadelphia game. We absolutely should have known it wouldn't be so easy.

So now we're at the halfway point of an insane season, and we're holding a quarterback competition between two guys who have combined to throw nine passes in a regular season NFL game.

This is where we are, and there's no going back. The only way through this bizarre season is to plow ahead and find out just how deep the rabbit hole goes. What insane wrinkle awaits us in Week 10? Who can say?

Before we can figure that out, we've got a whale of a problem to figure out: getting through a game against arguably the NFL's best team. Fortunately, I've got some thoughts: