Writer's Blocks: Following The 49ers' Blueprint

FRISCO, Texas – I can't say I've ever been in such a bizarre situation.

I'm wrapping up my eighth season covering this team, and this is only the second time in eight seasons that the playoffs don't feel like a legitimate possibility.

At the same time, this season doesn't feel quite as dreary as that 2015 season. Back then, we knew the Cowboys were out of the race by early December. And while I think we all agree that the playoffs don't feel likely in 2020, it's not yet mathematically impossible.

So here we are in this strange purgatory – which is honestly fitting for a year where many of us have been confined, trying to steal whatever moments of happiness we can during yearlong uncertainty. The Cowboys feel like they're out of the playoffs, but they aren't. So here we sit, not quite able to start planning for the future, but not quite sold on where things stand.

The only thing to do is watch what happens. But while wait to see if the Cowboys can keep their season alive, that's not going to stop me from musing about what might be in front of us.