Writer's Blocks: Finding A New Scapegoat

FRISCO, Texas – The analogy I keep using is that I feel like I'm on a treadmill circuit – which is a bit of a problem for me, to put it lightly.

Throughout the bye week, it felt like I was still moving even though things had ground to a halt. Now, I'm in the process of trying to hop back in at a full sprint. You don't always realize what a hamster wheel the football season is until you take a break for a minute.

I think I've got my feet back underneath me by now, though. If I needed proof, I I'll just point to the below column, in which I pulled off two of my favorites: complaining about safety play and extrapolating a bit too much about the big picture.