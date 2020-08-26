Xavier Woods Not Fazed By Earl Thomas Talk

"I just felt like it was disrespectful to me, but in all, I just use it as motivation," he said at the time.

This time around, Woods said he doesn't even need the added motivation. Instead, his approach was a familiar refrain.

"I just can control what I can control. That's the bottom line," he said. "I know my worth. I know that I can play and that's all that matters to me."

Like most of the members of this Cowboys secondary, Woods is about to find himself at a crossroads. Originally drafted in 2017, his rookie contract is over after this season. He has been a reliable contributor these past three years, starting 33 games and making 175 tackles. But will that be enough to merit a second contract – especially with an all-new coaching staff calling the shots?

It all might be true, but – similar to the Thomas talk – Woods doesn't seem worried about it. Asked about his motivators heading into the season, he kept it simple.

"To be the best player I can be, that's all -- and win a championship. That's it," he said.