Zack Martin: Aaron Donald task is something 'you circle'

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys will get arguably their stiffest challenge of the entire season on Sunday afternoon when it comes to trying to stop one specific defensive lineman, as seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald will step into AT&T Stadium looking to wreck the Dallas offense.
For a fellow perennial All-Pro in Zack Martin – who has tons of experience playing against Donald going back to his college days – it's a game that the offensive line always points at when the schedule is released.
"I was able to go against him four years in college and at the Senior Bowl," Martin said. "I've probably seen him six or seven games in the pros. It's definitely a game you circle, seeing 99 lineup across from you. He's definitely someone you have to neutralize."
Whether it's getting it done in the run game or affecting the pass game, Donald has a big toolbag that he utilizes to halt offensive production. With this matchup, Martin knows the interior of the offensive line has to be up to the task.
"He can do everything," he said. "When you turn the tape on, he's a game-wrecker. You see it in a lot of different ways. He's not a huge guy, but he's got a lot of explosiveness and power. He's got pretty much every move in the book. He's somebody that on every play, you have to be aware of where number 99 is at."
Arguably the most impressive thing about Aaron Donald is his longevity as he continues to dominate in his tenth season in the league.
"He's a heck of a player," Martin said. "We've played him a bunch in my career. It's really impressive to see him continue to dominate the way he has the last couple of years."
In the last matchup against the Cowboys, Aaron Donald totaled two sacks and a forced fumble in a loss last season at SoFi Stadium. This season, Donald has amassed 29 pressures on the quarterback which is tied for the league-lead for defensive tackles.