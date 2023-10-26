Zack Martin: Aaron Donald task is something 'you circle'

Whether it's getting it done in the run game or affecting the pass game, Donald has a big toolbag that he utilizes to halt offensive production. With this matchup, Martin knows the interior of the offensive line has to be up to the task.

"He can do everything," he said. "When you turn the tape on, he's a game-wrecker. You see it in a lot of different ways. He's not a huge guy, but he's got a lot of explosiveness and power. He's got pretty much every move in the book. He's somebody that on every play, you have to be aware of where number 99 is at."

Arguably the most impressive thing about Aaron Donald is his longevity as he continues to dominate in his tenth season in the league.

"He's a heck of a player," Martin said. "We've played him a bunch in my career. It's really impressive to see him continue to dominate the way he has the last couple of years."