Zeke On Not Playing: Gonna Have To Drag Me Off

Dec 08, 2021 at 03:00 PM
Nick Eatman

FRISCO, Texas – Perhaps now we know another reason why the Cowboys have continued to keep Ezekiel Elliott on the field these past two months while he has dealt with a nagging knee injury.

It doesn't sound as if getting him out of the lineup is such an easy chore.

On Wednesday, a well-rested Zeke spoke about his knee, which he says is feeling much better since playing in last Thursday's game against the Saints.

But even if and maybe when the knee gives him more issues, replacing him will be easier than it sounds.

"They're going to have to drag me off the field," Zeke said in his weekly press conference after practice.

Now obviously, the Cowboys' coaches and medical team would make the necessary decisions regarding Zeke's playing time and/or health, but the statement alone is probably a great indication while Zeke has fought through this injury.

While Elliott didn't reveal the specific nature of the injury, only to say it was not a bone bruise, he did admit to having an MRI on Friday after the Saints game.

"It just showed that it's progressing and it's getting better," Elliott said of the injury. "Playing on it is not going to make it worse."

When asked if playing in the colder weather such as Washington this Sunday will make it more challenging to loosen up, Zeke brought a unique perspective.
"Yeah, it's a little harder to warm up outside, but the outdoor games you get the heated benches so it's a little warmer on the sidelines," he said. "Maybe at the beginning it'll be a little stiff, but once the game goes on I'll be able to put a little heat on it."

Zeke hasn't rushed for over 100 yards in a game since Week 5 vs. NYG. And his 45 rushing yards last Thursday against the Saints is the most in the last month.

In that span, we've seen more big plays from Tony Pollard, who broke off a 58-yard touchdown run against the Saints.

But against Washington, Zeke and Pollard should continue to split the carries. The Cowboys will likely need all the firepower they can get, considering they rushed for just 123 yards combined in the two losses to Washington in 2020.

Of course, both of those losses were played without Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith, La'el Collins and Zack Martin played just one series in the two games combined.

All of those factors should help run the ball better and get Zeke back on track in the process.

