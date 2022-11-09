Zeke, Parsons on Interest in OBJ: 'We Want Him'

The interest in Odell Beckham, Jr., goes beyond the front office in Dallas, with Ezekiel Elliott and Micah Parsons trying to convince the veteran WR to join the Cowboys.
FRISCO, TX - When it comes to trying to woo Odell Beckham, Jr., the Dallas Cowboys are on the campaign trail. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones has been anything but shy about his interest in the free agent wide receiver and even head coach Mike McCarthy acknowledged it could be a conversation in the near future - assuming it isn't already.
With franchise players now weighing in on the subject, it's rather clear any supposed issues in the locker room would also not be a thing at all, as both Ezekiel Elliott and Micah Parsons made their feelings public after the first practice in preparation for the Green Bay Packers.
And only one day after Parsons began actively recruiting Beckham on Twitter.
"Sh-t, we could use him," said Parsons on Wednesday. "I think he's a great player. He's a guy that you want on the team. Beside all of that critic stuff that people make up and sh-t about him, I think he's a great dude.
"… I think he can add real value to the team and help us do what we wanna do."
Beckham has made it clear he wants to go somewhere where winning is a thing in 2022.
"I'm just [trying to win], where I go," he told Parsons, via Twitter.
To that, Parsons has only one thing to say.
"If the guy is on the market and he's talking about he wants to win games then, sh-t, me too," said the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. "I wanna win games just as bad as you do. If you wanna win games, come and win games over here. Help us get to that Bowl."
Elliott, for his part, echoes the sentiment of his defensive counterpart.
"We know the type of player Odell is," Elliott said. "We know how explosive he can be and what he can be for this offense. It'd be great to get him down here in Dallas - another weapon in our repertoire. … We want him.
"We want OBJ."
Beckham is currently looking to return from a second torn ACL that was suffered in his Super Bowl appearance for the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals - marking the second time he's gone down with the injury in less than a year and a half (both times were against the Bengals).
In his first return from the injury, he went on to be the second-best playmaker on the Rams roster in 2021, and that's what the Cowboys would hope to get from him this season in tandem with CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Noah Brown and the trio of tight ends. But, first, they'll have to come to terms on his price point (which likely grows by the day) as several teams remain interested in his services.
There are no questions surrounding his fit in the locker room, though, and that much is now all but certain. The only one that remains now is a simple one: will Beckham cast his ballot in favor of Dallas?
The free agency polls are open.