Zeke, Parsons on Interest in OBJ: 'We Want Him'

"Sh-t, we could use him," said Parsons on Wednesday. "I think he's a great player. He's a guy that you want on the team. Beside all of that critic stuff that people make up and sh-t about him, I think he's a great dude.

"… I think he can add real value to the team and help us do what we wanna do."

Beckham has made it clear he wants to go somewhere where winning is a thing in 2022.

"I'm just [trying to win], where I go," he told Parsons, via Twitter.

To that, Parsons has only one thing to say.

"If the guy is on the market and he's talking about he wants to win games then, sh-t, me too," said the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. "I wanna win games just as bad as you do. If you wanna win games, come and win games over here. Help us get to that Bowl."

Elliott, for his part, echoes the sentiment of his defensive counterpart.